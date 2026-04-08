Bologna vs. Aston Villa: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 08 Apr 2026 22:33

Bologna welcome Aston Villa to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Thursday night for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash.

The two teams have clashed in Europe in each of the last two seasons, with the Villans winning on both occasions.

What time does Bologna vs. Aston Villa kick off?

Bologna vs. Aston Villa kicks off at 8:00pm UK time.

Where is Bologna vs. Aston Villa being played?

Bologna will welcome Aston Villa to their home stadium, Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

How to watch Bologna vs. Aston Villa in the UK

TV channels

The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, Bologna vs. Aston Villa will be streamed online via HBO Max.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted throughout the game on the Football on TNT Sports X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is at stake for Bologna vs. Aston Villa?

Bologna and Aston Villa will both fancy their chances of winning the Europa League this season, and progressing through this stage would certainly prove a statement triumph.

As a result, a first-leg victory on Thursday could be crucial to take the advantage into the reverse fixture.