Bournemouth transfer news: Cherries 'identify' Sunderland-linked defender as Marcos Senesi replacement

By Ben Sully | 08 Apr 2026 13:59

Bournemouth are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland-linked defender Jhon Lucumi from Bologna.

After selling Dean Huijsen and Ilya Zabarnyi last summer, the Cherries are preparing for another centre-back exit, with Marcos Senesi set to leave at the end of the season.

The Argentina international is out of contract this summer, and there are no signs that he will put pen to paper on a new deal.

Barcelona and Liverpool are believed to be among the potential suitors for the Bournemouth defender, who has started all 30 league games that he has been available for this season.

© Imago / IPS

Bournemouth identify Lucumi as Senesi replacement

With Senesi heading towards the exit door, Il Resto Del Carlino are reporting that Bournemouth are considering Lucumi as a potential option to replace the central defender.

Bournemouth's interest is said to be growing, although they will face competition for his services.

Sunderland are still in the race for his signature after failing in their efforts to sign him last summer.

Barcelona are also believed to be considering Lucumi as an alternative option to their top defensive target, Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni.

In Turkey, rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are showing a keen interest in Lucumi ahead of the summer transfer window.

© Imago

Bologna set to entertain Lucumi offers

Lucumi has made 145 competitive appearances since joining Bologna from Genk in the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old helped Bologna win the 2024-25 Coppa Italia, ending the club's 51-year wait for a major trophy.

Lucumi remains a key part of the first-team set-up, but he appears to be heading towards a summer exit.

The centre-back has made it clear that he will not extend his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the 2026-27 season.

As a result, the upcoming transfer window represents one final time for Bologna to command a considerable fee.

The Italian side are likely to wait until the World Cup to listen to offers, hoping that Lucumi's value will increase if he performs at a high level for Colombia in this summer's tournament.