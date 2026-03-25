Aston Villa transfer news: 'Significantly higher salary' to be offered to Barcelona-linked defender

By Darren Plant | 25 Mar 2026 15:56

Aston Villa are reportedly making a major push to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

Sunday's 2-0 victory over West Ham United has opened up a six-point advantage in the race for Champions League qualification.

However, while Villa are focused on finishing as high in the Premier League table as possible, Unai Emery will want club officials to assess their options in the transfer market.

Given Villa's issues with complying with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, there is an obvious attraction to players who are expected to become free agents.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the West Midlands outfit looking to win the race to sign Senesi during the next transfer window.

© Imago

Villa look for advantage in Senesi race

The report alleges that Villa are ready to provide Senesi with a proposal that 'offers a significantly higher salary and bonuses’.

Borussia Dortmund are also looking to take a similar approach to Villa, with the report adding that Juventus have become outsiders with regards to a deal that can be offered to the Argentina international.

Barcelona, whose financial situation with the regulations is not too dissimilar to Villa's, have also been linked with the 28-year-old.

As it stands, it is unclear whether they plan to up their interest in the centre-back between now and the end of the season.

Foreign clubs can hold formal discussions with Senesi before the start of June, whereas Villa are not able to do so.

© Imago / Sportimage

A potential coup in the offering for Villa

There is a strong argument that Villa should be targeting younger defenders. Their current centre-back options are all aged between 28 and 33.

On the flip side, their transfer strategy is dictated by the regulations, and acquiring a player with 109 Premier League appearances to his name on a free transfer cannot be turned down if it becomes a possibility.

Senesi is also a player suited to playing as a left-sided centre-back, something far more rare than those who are more comfortable on the right.

However, Villa may need to secure Champions League qualification if they are to remain perceived as the frontrunners for Senesi.