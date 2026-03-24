Aston Villa transfer news: Villans make 'early contact' to sign £74m striker also scouted by Newcastle

By Lewis Blain | 24 Mar 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 16:00

Aston Villa are already laying the groundwork for a potentially busy summer transfer window, with attacking reinforcements seemingly high on the agenda.

With ambitions of establishing themselves as regulars in European football, the Midlands outfit are wasting no time in identifying top-level targets with experience

One name now firmly on their radar is Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, with early steps already taken to explore a deal.

Aston Villa in talks to sign Marcus Thurham after scouting mission

© Imago

The Villans have made early contact over a potential move for Marcus Thuram after closely monitoring his performances for Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old forward has emerged as a serious target ahead of the summer window, with reports indicating that both Villa and Premier League rivals Newcastle United have gone beyond initial scouting and are now in 'early contact' over the conditions of a possible transfer.

Thuram has been a consistent performer in Serie A this season, registering 12 goals and five assists 36 appearances in all competitions, while showcasing his versatility by operating across multiple attacking roles. His ability to drift wide, link play, and lead the line makes him an attractive option for Premier League sides seeking tactical flexibility.

With the player believed to be open to a new challenge, a move to England is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility, with Villa are keen to be at the front of the queue.

How much could Inter Milan sell Marcus Thuram for this summer?

© Imago

Any deal for Thuram is expected to be financially demanding, with Inter Milan determined to maximise their position.

Current market estimates place his value at around €60 million (£50m), but reports suggest Inter would demand closer to €70 million (£60m) to even consider negotiations.

On top of that, a release clause believed to be worth approximately €85 million (£74m) is set to become active in July, which is a figure that could ultimately dictate the direction of talks.

Encouragingly for interested clubs, however, is the claim that Thuram is thought to be prioritising sporting ambition over lucrative offers elsewhere, which could give Premier League sides like Villa an edge, particularly over interest from Saudi Arabia.

Unai Emery already has quality striker depth at Aston Villa

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

While Thuram would represent a major addition, especially given his Champions League experience, manager Unai Emery already has a strong attacking unit at his disposal.

Ollie Watkins remains the focal point of Villa’s attack, delivering consistent goals and a relentless work rate, while the return of Tammy Abraham adds valuable depth and a different profile in the final third.

That said, the demands of competing domestically and in Europe mean extra quality is essential, and Thuram’s blend of physicality, movement and technical ability would elevate Villa’s options significantly.