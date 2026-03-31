Bournemouth receive 'positive transfer update' on Inter star they failed to sign in winter window

By Ben Sully | 31 Mar 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 19:27

Inter Milan are reportedly prepared to sell Luis Henrique in the summer transfer window, just months after Bournemouth failed to sign the Brazilian.

The Cherries experienced a busy winter transfer window, recruiting Rayan, Alex Toth and Christos Mandas after selling Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City.

Bournemouth also made an effort to prise Luis Henrique from Inter in the closing stages of the window.

However, the Italian giants made it clear that they had no plans to sanction Henrique's sale before the transfer deadline.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Bournemouth recieve boost to Henrique transfer hopes

According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter are willing to change their transfer stance for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Nerazurri will enter negotiations if Bournemouth reignite their interest at the end of the season.

Henrique has started 17 of his 25 Serie A appearances, but it seems that Inter boss Christian Chivu is ready to offload the wide-man after just one season.

Inter have already identified Cagliari's Marco Palestra as a potential target should Henrique and Denzel Dumfries leave this summer.

The latter is believed to be eyeing a move to the Premier League after spending the past five years with Inter.

© Imago / IPS

Do Bournemouth still need Henrique?

The Cherries reportedly failed with a €25m offer for Henrique in the January transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether they will be willing to reignite their pursuit ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 24-year-old has been utilised as a right-back since he joined Inter from Marseille last summer.

In contrast to Inter, Bournemouth play with traditional full-backs in and two wingers in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Henrique would likely play as a winger if he were to move to the Vitality Stadium, although there may be some doubt as to whether they still need to pursue a deal.

Bournemouth have plenty of options on the right flank with Rayan, Ben Gannon-Doak and David Brooks.

As a result, the Cherries will have to decide whether they feel Henrique would be a good option on the left or if they are better off pursuing other targets.