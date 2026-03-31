England World Cup XI: Picking the Three Lions' starting team for football's biggest stage

By Carter White | 31 Mar 2026 18:29

On Friday night, England commenced their World Cup 2026 preparations with an uninspiring draw versus Uruguay at Wembley Stadium.

A sizeable chunk of the Three Lions' wannabe North American heroes watched on in their big coats from the stands as a last-minute Federico Valverde penalty cancelled out an opener from the returning Ben White.

Last week's battle with Marcelo Bielsa's boys was earmarked as an opportunity for lesser-spotted England players to stake their claim for a spot on the plane, with conversations surrounding World Cup starting spots left for another day.

Here, Sports Mole steps into the shoes of Thomas Tuchel and picks an XI that could secure the Three Lions' first major trophy since 1966.

GOALKEEPER - JORDAN PICKFORD

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A top performer across 81 caps over the past decade, Jordan Pickford is the clear first-choice option in goal for England, with the Everton man set to play in his fifth major tournament at senior international level.

The 32-year-old has never let the Three Lions down in make-or-break moments and completely eclipses alternative choices such as James Trafford and Dean Henderson on the experience scale.

Another plus heading towards the World Cup is the form of Pickford and Everton in the Premier League, with the Merseyside club still possessing an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League.

DEFENCE - REECE JAMES, MARC GUEHI, EZRI KONSA, NICO O'REILLY

© Imago

Despite the recent retirement of Kyle Walker from international football, England boast an embarrassment of riches at right-back, where Reece James is battling injury as well as Tino Livramento and Arsenal's White for World Cup minutes.

Standing out in an awkward-looking Gareth Southgate team at Euro 2024, Marc Guehi is arguably the first pick of the centre-backs ahead of his second major tournament, with the defender's status boosted following a winter switch to Manchester City.

The big-game experience of Harry Maguire and John Stones will certainly appeal to Tuchel in defence, however, Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa appears to be the preferred partner for Guehi at the moment judging from selections during the World Cup qualifiers.

A contentious pick at left-back, Nico O'Reilly is a potential match-winner for England, as shown by his recent heroics in the EFL Cup final at Wembley, where he bagged a brace to defeat favourites Arsenal.

MIDFIELD - DECLAN RICE, ELLIOT ANDERSON, JUDE BELLINGHAM

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Amongst an elite cohort of around four or five England stars, Declan Rice is a guaranteed starter for his country if fit, with the former West Ham United sweetheart reaching new levels at trophy-chasing Arsenal over the past 18 months.

One of the appreciating assets in the Tuchel era so far, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson has moved a considerable distance clear of Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton and veteran Jordan Henderson in the race for the supporting role alongside Rice.

The battle for the starting shirt in attacking midfield is much tighter, though, with Morgan Rogers deserving of minutes based on his recent international performances, however, Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is cut from a different cloth and must play.

ATTACK - BUKAYO SAKA, HARRY KANE, MARCUS RASHFORD

© Iconsport / PA Images

Providing just nine goal contributions in the Premier League this season, Bukayo Saka is not enjoying a sensational campaign by his own high standards but remains the obvious choice on the right flank for England.

Behind only Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League goalscoring charts, Anthony Gordon is a Tuchel favourite and could start at the World Cup, although Marcus Rashford's impressive revival at Barcelona and major tournament experience is difficult to ignore.

Tied with Gordon on 10 Champions League strikes, England's all-time leading marksman Harry Kane is the first name on the teamsheet and understandably untouchable, especially considering that relegation-fighting Dominic Solanke appears to be the next cab off the centre-forward rank.