Leeds United transfer news: Whites attacker rejected by Serie A suitors ahead of summer window?

By Carter White | 31 Mar 2026 18:24

Fiorentina have reportedly opted against signing Leeds United attacker Jack Harrison permanently during the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has endured a mixed career for the Whites, for whom he played 13 competitive matches during the first half of the 2025-26 season before securing a loan switch to Serie A in January.

Harrison has spent the second period of this campaign with Fiorentina, who are in the midst of a relegation battle at the bottom of Serie A, currently sitting just two points ahead of the bottom-three spots.

The Leeds loanee lost his place in the starting XI of Viola prior to the international break, with the winger playing just 21 minutes in their 1-1 draw with league leaders Inter Milan on home soil on March 22.

Leeds are set for a busy summer window regardless of what division they find themselves in, with centre-back Pascal Struijk supposedly attracting interest from top clubs elsewhere in the Premier League.

© Iconsport

Leeds attacker Harrison snubbed by Fiorentina

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina have devised their strategy surrounding Leeds man Harrison ahead of the summer transfer window, where the future of the winger will be changed.

The report claims that the Serie A club have been left unimpressed by the contributions of the 29-year-old since arriving, with the Englishman failing to make a major impact on top-flight proceedings.

It is understood that Fiorentina possess an option to purchase Harrison permanently for around £7m during the upcoming trading point, although it appears likely that they will snub that offer.

La Viola are particularly aggrieved by the displays of the attacker given that they have paid the player's salary in full since his winter switch from parent club Leeds.

Across a measly eight Serie A appearances, Harrison has provided just the single assist for Fiorentina, who are still fighting to avoid an unthinkable relegation to the second tier of Italian football.

© Iconsport / SPI

Harrison's Elland Road status

Harrison has endured a mixed time at Leeds, jumping ship when the Whites suffered relegation to the Championship, leaving to join Everton in the Premier League on a two-year loan.

The 29-year-old was apologetic at the beginning of this term and looked set to return to the Elland Road spotlight, however the winter window brought about another challenge.

With Harrison supposedly failing to impress in Italy, all wrongs lead back to Yorkshire ahead of the summer window.