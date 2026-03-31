Chelsea vs. Port Vale: Six Blues players at risk of FA Cup ban ahead of showdown with League One's bottom club

By Darren Plant | 31 Mar 2026 17:43 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 17:44

Six Chelsea players are at risk of being banned for a potential FA Cup semi-final as they prepare to face Port Vale on Saturday evening.

After a four-game losing streak, there is the perception that the March international break came at the right time for Liam Rosenior and the Blues.

However, there appears to be growing discontent behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge with Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella both making revelations about their future plans and the latter criticising the club's owners.

Ahead of back-to-back Premier League fixtures against Manchester City and Manchester United, it feels imperative that Chelsea get back on track versus League One's bottom club.

However, half-a-dozen players will be banned from an FA Cup semi-final if they are carded this weekend.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Which Chelsea players are at risk of FA Cup suspensions?

Pedro Neto is the most high-profile of the six who are one booking away from an FA Cup suspension.

Having not represented their nations over the international break, Romeo Lavia and Alejandro Garnacho appear in line to start in midfield and attack respectively with a potential ban hanging over their heads.

Mamadou Sarr and Andrey Santos may also feature in the starting lineup, depending on how Rosenior wishes to approach the game.

Although Benoit Badiashile finds himself in the same predicament, the centre-back has played just once since the start of February.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

How will Rosenior approach FA Cup tie with Port Vale?

Knowing that he is fighting for his Chelsea future, the expectation is that Rosenior will name a number of senior stars in his first XI for this contest.

No decisions can be made until the array of international fixtures on Tuesday night have been played.

There are a number of players who could represent their nations during the early hours of Wednesday morning, with Fernandez, Santos, Neto and Joao Pedro all on that list.

Faced with a long-haul flight back to England and just a three-and-a-half day turnaround, that quartet may be selected on the substitutes' bench at best.