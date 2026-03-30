Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez delivers another strong hint he sees his future at Real Madrid

By Darren Plant | 30 Mar 2026 12:02

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has sparked further speculation that a transfer to Real Madrid could be in the offing.

The Argentina international is currently the Blues on-the-pitch captain courtesy of Reece James being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

However, not for the first time this month, the 25-year-old has indicated that he sees his future away from Stamford Bridge.

Despite claims from Liam Rosenior that encouraging conversations have been held with Fernandez behind the scenes, the £106.8m signing has previously suggested that "we will see" when quizzed on his future.

In an interview held on Youtube with Avirales, Fernandez has made it clear that he does not want to spend the rest of his career in the Premier League.

© Imago / Sportimage

Fernandez reveals Madrid desire

While not specifically stating that he wants to play for Real Madrid, Fernandez says that he is keen to live in the Spanish capital.

He said: "I’d like to live in Spain, I really like Madrid; it reminds me of Buenos Aires.

"Players live where they want. I’d live in Madrid. I get by in English, but I’d be more comfortable in Spanish."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Has Fernandez gone into business for himself?

Speculation regarding Fernandez's future intensified in the moments after Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea have now suffered four successive defeats in all competitions ahead of facing a Premier League run-in that leaves qualification for any European competition in 2026-27 very much in doubt.

Therefore, Fernandez doing little to quieten any exit speculation will understandably not go down well with Chelsea's hierarchy or fanbase.

His long contract at the West Londoners keeps Chelsea in a strong position to demand what they want for someone who remains as a key player.

However, it has been widely reported that Real Madrid want to sign at least one new central midfielder in the summer, and Chelsea may need to be forced into a corner to consider selling Fernandez.

A proposal of over £100m would realistically be required to sell him to Los Blancos.