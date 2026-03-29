Chelsea transfer news: Gargantuan Cole Palmer price revealed as 'disillusioned' attacker considers Man United move

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 12:01 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 12:02

Cole Palmer has become disillusioned with life at Chelsea and is ready to consider a transfer elsewhere in the summer window, according to a report.

The former Manchester City starlet has established a reputation as one of the finest attackers in Europe during his two-and-a-bit years at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues achieve Conference League and Club World Cup glory.

However, Chelsea have regressed significantly in a short period of time under Liam Rosenior, who oversaw four straight defeats in all tournaments before the international break.

Chelsea were humiliated 8-2 on aggregate by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16, as well as losing both of their last two Premier League matches against Newcastle United and Everton without scoring.

Palmer started all four of those contests but was unable to influence them positively, while also coming off before the hour mark in the 3-0 home loss to PSG on March 17.

The Blues' domestic setbacks have also left them sixth in the Premier League table, six points off fourth-placed Aston Villa and one below Liverpool in fifth, which should be enough for a Champions League spot.

'Disillusioned' Cole Palmer ready to consider Man United move

© Imago / Mark Pain

Palmer's long-term future has often been called into question, and now, The Sun claims that the England international is ready to consider a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Palmer has supposedly become frustrated with a change in tactics under Rosenior, whose methods have restricted the space that the attacker is allowed to operate in, as well as ruing the transfer of Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old has supposedly become homesick in London and would also welcome a return to Manchester with Manchester United, who are battling Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for the playmaker.

Chelsea have Palmer under contract until the summer of 2033, though, and the Blues have labelled the Englishman 'untouchable', ruling out a summer switch unless an extortionate sum is offered.

Chelsea forked out just over £40m to sign Palmer from Man City in 2023, since when he has produced 53 goals and 32 assists in 122 matches for the Blues in all tournaments, including 10 strikes from 25 games in 2025-26.

Cole Palmer to Man United: Is a transfer realistic?

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

While Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki are competing for minutes in the Man City attack, a return to the Etihad is surely not on the cards for Palmer, who would seemingly have no inhibitions about swapping sides.

However, the report adds that Chelsea have slapped a gargantuan £150m price tag on the head of the 23-year-old in a bid to drive off suitors, which will likely be the case in Man Utd's regard.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have other priorities this summer - signing successors for Casemiro and Luke Shaw - so Palmer will surely have to seek an alternative exit route from Stamford Bridge.