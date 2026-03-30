Man United would propel themselves into title contention next season if they can pull off 'sensational double deal' for midfield pair

By Matt Law | 30 Mar 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 08:57

Manchester United are reportedly refusing to give up a summer deal for Elliot Anderson despite Manchester City being considered as the favourites for the Nottingham Forest star.

Anderson has been outstanding for Forest this season and is set to start for England at the 2026 World Cup alongside Declan Rice in the middle of the midfield.

Even if Forest survive relegation from the Premier League this season, Anderson is set to depart, with Man United and Man City both keen on his signature.

There is a general acceptance that Man City are currently at the head of the queue for the 23-year-old, who has a contract with his current team until June 2029.

However, according to The Sun, Man United remain determined to sign Anderson and want to make him their marquee summer arrival.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man United 'refusing to give up' on Anderson deal

The report claims that the Red Devils want to plan their summer recruitment around a deal for Anderson, who has scored twice and registered three assists in 41 appearances for Forest during the 2025-26 campaign.

Anderson arrived at Forest from Newcastle United in July 2024 and has since developed into one of the leading central midfielders in English football.

The Englishman has scored four goals and registered nine assists in 83 appearances for his current side, following on from his three assists in 55 games for Newcastle.

Man United are set to sign two new central midfielders this summer, with Casemiro's exit already being confirmed, while Manuel Ugarte is also likely to depart.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Man United are also 'pushing' to sign Tonali this summer

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali is also believed to be a leading midfield target for the Red Devils, with the club said to have stepped up their pursuit of him.

Tonali would ideally like to return to Serie A this summer, but it is unlikely that any team in Italy's top flight would be able to sign the midfielder in the upcoming market.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tonali is 'very high' on Man United's shortlist, and the midfielder is open to a switch to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils are unlikely to have a free run at the Italian, as Man City and Arsenal are both said to be keeping a close eye on the situation.