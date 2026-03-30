Marc Cucurella makes Barcelona admission as Chelsea star opens door to Stamford Bridge exit

By Ben Sully | 30 Mar 2026 23:49 , Last updated: 30 Mar 2026 23:56

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella has admitted it would be tough to turn down a move to La Liga giants Barcelona.

Cucurella spent time in the Barcelona academy and B team, but he left the club without making a senior appearance.

The 27-year-old went on to enjoy success at Getafe and Brighton & Hove Albion, earning him a big move to Chelsea in the summer of 2022.

Cucurella has gone on to make 154 competitive appearances and firmly established himself as a key member of the Chelsea squad.

© Imago / News Images

Cucurella opens door to Barcelona return

While he may be the first-choice left-back at Stamford Bridge, there are no guarantees over his long-term future as he nears the final two years of his current deal.

Cucurella is currently away on international duty with Spain, where he was asked whether it would be difficult to turn down a move to Barcelona.

"If those situations arrive, they are difficult to reject," Cucurella told reporters.

"I would have to consider it. It's not just me, I also have to think about my family. Between all of us, we would decide what is best for us.

"Right now I'm not thinking about that. If it comes, it will come, and we'll see what decision is made."

Despite leaving the door open to a Barcelona return, Cucurella insists he remains "very happy" with his current situation at Stamford Bridge.

"You always think about going back [to Spain]," Cucurella added.

"I'm very happy there [at Chelsea], and so is my family. I'll leave it for a few years from now."

© Iconsport / SPI

Cucurella becomes latest Chelsea star to comment on future

Cucurella is not the first Chelsea player to open the door to a summer exit during the current international window.

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez fuelled speculation over a move to Real Madrid with the admission that he wants to live in the Spanish capital.

Meanwhile, Fernandez's midfield partner, Moises Caicedo, recently played down speculation linking him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, insisting he is "focused" on Chelsea and has aspirations of becoming a "legend" at Stamford Bridge.