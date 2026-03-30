Man United transfer news: 'Momentum' in race for Newcastle midfielder as Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes decision made

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Mar 2026 00:14

Manchester United are reported to have momentum in the race for Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, not Bruno Guimaraes.

The Red Devils are in a relatively comfortable position in the Premier League's top three, so while they cannot take Champions League qualification for granted, fans have naturally been looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

Many supporters are hopeful that interim boss Michael Carrick will be given the job on a permanent basis, and securing a place at the top table of European football would boost his transfer funds.

A number of midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Newcastle duo Tonali and Guimaraes.

The Daily Mail claim that though Man United would find it difficult to sign Guimaraes, they are intensifying their efforts to sign Tonali, and they have momentum in the race for his signature.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Sandro Tonali or Bruno Guimaraes: What is the difference?

Tonali and Guimaraes have established themselves as two of the Premier League's best midifelders, and they should not be held responsible for Newcastle's poor season.

Both have experience operating as a number six, though the former has operated in deeper zones more often than the latter in recent months.

Tonali is arguably better than his partner without the ball, though Guimaraes is a level ahead in possession, averaging 14.5 more touches of the ball per 90 (71) than his midfield partner (56.5).

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

What do Manchester United need in midfield after Casemiro exit?

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will leave the club at the end of the season, and the loss of his defensive nous will leave a sizeable hole in the middle of the pitch.

Youngster Kobbie Mainoo will almost certainly be given a starting spot next season, so any first-team addition will have to complement his ball carrying.

Though Tonali may be a better fit from a defensive perspective, Guimaraes's skillset with the ball may be more valuable.

It should be noted that while Guimaraes is not as defensively rounded as his Italian teammate, he is by no means poor out of possession, and he will likely be able to contribute significantly at Old Trafford.