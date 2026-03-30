Tottenham manager latest: Igor Tudor replacement clarifies "position" as Premier League relegation problem emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Mar 2026 01:37

Former Monaco boss Adi Hutter has ruled himself out of the Tottenham Hotspur job as he does not want a new role before the end of the season.

Spurs only have seven games left to save their Premier League status, as while they are outside of the relegation zone in 17th place, they are only one point above 18th-placed West Ham United.

With Tottenham in such a dire situation, it came as no surprise that interim boss Igor Tudor was sacked on Sunday, but his dismissal has led the club scrambling to find a successor.

Hutter was linked with the job, but he has insisted that he does not want to return to management this season, telling reporters: "In recent days and weeks, I have been increasingly linked with various clubs.

"However, as I already stated immediately after my time at Monaco, I would prefer not to work as a head coach again until the start of the new season at the earliest. My position on this matter has not changed since then."

The Austrian was sacked by Monaco on October 9 last year, and his comments come as a blow given he was thought to be among Tottenham's main targets.

© Imago

Would Adi Hutter have been right for Tottenham Hotspur?

The most notable teams that Hutter has coached have been Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Monchengladbach and Monaco, but his success at these sides was mixed.

He was named coach of the year in 2019 by he union of professional football players in Germany when in charge of Frankfurt, but he left to join Gladbach for the 2021-22 season, only to leave by mutual consent after guiding the team to a tenth-placed finish.

The 56-year-old helped Monaco earn a second-placed finish in Ligue 1 in 2023-24, as well as a third-placed finish in 2024-25, but he was sacked this season with the club in fifth place.

Though Hutter's record is by no means poor, he does not have experience of the type of relegation battle that Spurs are currently facing, and that would have made appointing him risky.

© Imago

Why Tottenham Hotspur face challenge to attract Tudor replacement

Tottenham would be an attractive proposition for most managers at the start of a season, but it would be understandable if most looked to distance themselves from the job until the end of 2025-26.

The prospect of coaching a team in the Championship would no doubt be unappealing to numerous candidates, especially as a host of first-team players would likely depart, which would make the environment even more chaotic.

Other candidates may not want to risk being used in the dugout for just seven Premier League games before being discarded for a different target, and that has reportedly made managerial targets like Sean Dyche hesitant.