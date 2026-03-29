Tottenham news: Igor Tudor sacked as 'shock' replacement one list of seven options to take charge of Spurs

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 18:45

Tottenham Hotspur player Ben Davies has been shortlisted as an option to replace Igor Tudor, the latest report has claimed.

The Lilywhites will hope that their Premier League fortunes can be reversed following their decision to part company with interim boss Igor Tudor.

Spurs had appointed the Croatian in February as a replacement for Thomas Frank, but five defeats, one draw and one win later, and the club are looking for a third manager.

A host of names have been linked with the vacant managerial position, including Sean Dyche and Roberto De Zerbi, who are both available.

However, The Telegraph claim that current Tottenham player Ben Davies is one of seven options being considered, alongside De Zerbi, Dyche, Harry Redknapp, Glenn Hoddle, Tim Sherwood and Chris Hughton.

© Imago

Ben Davies assessed: Should Tottenham appoint defender?

Davies is currently out injured due to a serious ankle injury, and while he is expected to be back in April, it would be surprising if he chose to play himself as the team's first-choice left-back.

The Welshman has no experience as a head coach, and Tottenham would not be considering him for a position in the dugout under normal circumstances.

Perhaps the 32-year-old could prove to be a motivating figure for the Spurs squad given he has been a fixtrue at the club since 2014.

© Imago / Dreamstime

Dyche? De Zerbi? Who should replace Igor Tudor?

Considering Spurs are only one point above the relegation zone, appointing someone that has no experience of Premier League football could be risky.

Dyche has regularly fought at the bottom of the table, and while he failed to impress at Nottingham Forest, his work at Burnley between 2012 and 2022 was outstanding.

His style of football is not particularly pleasing to watch, so it would be understandable if Spurs were reluctant to give him a contract that lasts beyond this season.

However, Tottenham may not have any other choice but to appoint him given reported first-choice target De Zerbi is reluctant to take over before the end of 2025-26.