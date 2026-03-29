Igor Tudor leaves Tottenham: Three managers Spurs could target after seven-game disaster

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 15:48 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 15:53

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that head coach Igor Tudor has departed his position by mutual consent.

The former Marseille and Juventus boss only arrived in February as a replacement for the sacked Thomas Frank but presided over a disastrous seven-game run in the hotseat.

Tudor lost each of his first four games as Tottenham head coach before overseeing a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, which preceded an inconsequential 3-2 Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid.

However, just when things appeared to be looking up for the Lilywhites, Tudor oversaw a shocking 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, which left Spurs just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

Straight after the defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break, Tudor was informed of the death of his father and did not conduct his post-match media duties, which Bruno Saltor took on instead.

Tottenham confirm Igor Tudor exit by mutual consent

Igor Tudor Tottenham results February 22, 2026: Spurs 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League) March 1, 2026: Fulham 2-1 Spurs (Premier League) March 5, 2025: Spurs 1-3 Crystal Palace (Premier League) March 10, 2026: Atletico Madrid 5-2 Spurs (Champions League) March 15, 2026: Liverpool 1-1 Spurs (Premier League) March 18, 2026: Spurs 3-2 Atletico Madrid (Champions League) March 22, 2026: Spurs 0-3 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Following Tudor's family tragedy, and the Croatian's disastrous set of results since taking over from Frank, rumours began growing that Tottenham were set to part ways with the 47-year-old.

On Sunday afternoon, Tottenham confirmed that they had mutually parted ways with Tudor, as well as goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic and physical coach Riccardo Ragnacci.

"We can confirm that it has been mutually agreed for Head Coach Igor Tudor to leave the Club with immediate effect," the Europa League winners said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci have also left their respective roles of Goalkeeping Coach and Physical Coach. We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly.

"We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time. An update on a new Head Coach will be provided in due course."

Which managers could Tottenham target to replace Igor Tudor?

© Imago

It was a case of when not if Tudor would leave Tottenham, as the Lilywhites board are left to rue one of the most disastrous Premier League managerial appointments in recent memory.

Spurs have been linked with the likes of Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, neither of whom is expected to still be in their respective roles by the start of next season, but neither should also depart before the campaign concludes.

Instead, Tottenham will almost certainly go for another stop-gap appointment, and Sean Dyche is one name who will inevitably be in the frame, despite the ex-Burnley boss recently playing down such speculation.

Ryan Mason - who had two respectable stints as interim boss in 2021 and 2023 - could also take on the caretaker reins for a third time, having been sacked from his position as West Bromwich Albion head coach in January.

Even 71-year-old Sam Allardyce - a survival specialist - has not officially retired from the game, and it would be some story if the erstwhile England boss was to save Spurs from an unthinkable relegation.