Preview: Kosovo vs Turkey - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 29 Mar 2026 14:43 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 14:57

Kosovo welcome Turkey to Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Tuesday in a UEFA playoff final, with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the line.

The hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 in their semi-final, while the visitors progressed past Romania in their tie.

Match preview

Kosovo enjoyed a superb World Cup qualifying campaign, surprisingly finishing second above Sweden and Slovenia in Group B.

Franco Foda's side recorded three wins, one draw and just one loss - a 4-0 defeat to Switzerland in the opening match of the group.

That sole defeat meant Kosovo finished three points behind first-placed Sweden, leaving Foda's men needing to qualify through the UEFA playoffs.

Drawn against Slovakia in their semi-final, Kosovo secured a thrilling 4-3 victory, meaning the Dardanians are now just one win away from qualifying for their first-ever World Cup.

Kosovo will meet Turkey in the UEFA playoff final, after Vincenzo Montella's side narrowly bested Romania 1-0 in their semi-final, thanks to Ferdi Kadioglu's winner.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Turkey similarly lost just one game in their World Cup qualifying group, with a miserable 6-0 loss to Spain on matchday two in Group E.

Elsewhere, four wins and one draw in their other five matches secured a comfortable second-placed finish, with a considerable 10 point lead over third-placed Georgia.

Turkey will now be looking to end a five-tournament hiatus from the World Cup stage, having last appeared in the 2002 competition, when they beat South Korea in the third-place playoff final.

Turkey will draw significant confidence from their record against Kosovo, winning all of their last three meetings, including a 4-1 win in their last clash in June 2017.

The winners of Tuesday's UEFA playoff final will join co-host United States, Australia and Paraguay in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kosovo World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W D W W D W

Turkey World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L W W W D W

Team News

© Imago / Bildbyran

Kosovo recorded a remarkable 4-3 triumph over Slovakia in their semi-final, and Foda may opt to name an unchanged starting 11 in Tuesday's final.

Captain Vedat Muriqi should continue alongside Fisnik Asllani in attack, with Mergim Vojvoda and Dion Gallapeni providing the width in wing-back positions.

As for Turkey, captain Hakan Calhanoglu is a potential injury concern after being forced off late in the win against Romania with a reported calf issue, but the midfielder is still expected to start on Tuesday.

Kadioglu scored the winner in Turkey's semi-final, and the defender should continue alongside an unchanged back four with Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin and Abdulkerim Bardakci.

Kosovo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Vojvoda, Dellova, Hajrizi, Hajdari, Gallapeni; Hodza, Rexhbecaj, Muslija; Asllani, Muriqi

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Calhanoglu; Yilmaz, Guler, Yildiz; Akturkoglu

We say: Kosovo 1-3 Turkey

Although Kosovo have the home advantage, Turkey are certainly the stronger team on paper and the visitors should seal the win and book their place at the World Cup.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.