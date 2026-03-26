Thursday's 2026 World Cup qualifying predictions and previews including Italy vs. Northern Ireland

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's 2026 World Cup qualifying predictions include Italy's match with Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland's game with Czech Republic and Wales' clash with Bosnia-Herzegovina.

© Imago / Yulian Todorov

Turkey host Romania at Besiktas Park in the World Cup 2026 European playoff semi-finals, aiming to progress to next Tuesday’s final.

The most recent World Cup appearance for either nation came in 2002, underlining the importance of Thursday’s clash as both sides seek to move one step closer to the showpiece.

We say: Turkey 2-1 Romania

With so much riding on a one-off tie, caution may prevail for long spells, with neither side wanting to make the first mistake. A cagey encounter could be settled by a solitary moment of quality, with Turkey tipped to edge through.

> Click here to read our full preview for Turkey vs. Romania, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Looking to move one step closer to a place in North America this summer, Slovakia and Kosovo clash in their World Cup playoff semi-final on Thursday night.

Bratislava will play host to the match between the Falcons and the Dardanians, with the winner facing off against either Romania or Turkey next week for a spot at football's biggest tournament.

We say: Slovakia 2-1 Kosovo

In a better position squad-wise following an injury crisis, Slovakia are in a good place to fight for World Cup qualification this month.

Kosovo are looking to extend their unbeaten run to six matches but are likely to suffer a Bratislava beating on Thursday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Slovakia vs. Kosovo, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Two wins from a precious place at the 2026 World Cup finals, Czech Republic and the Republic of Ireland will meet in Prague for their European playoff semi-final on Thursday evening.

The prize for progress is hosting either Denmark or North Macedonia next week, with entry to this year's global gathering at stake.

We say: Czech Republic 1-1 Republic of Ireland (Czech Rep. win after extra time and penalties)

Almost a decade has passed since the Czechs last lost a home qualifier, and they should be galvanised by a change of management following dismal defeats to Croatia and the Faroes.

Ireland's unexpected revival has brought a distant dream somewhat closer, but the brave Boys in Green may come up just short against such experienced hosts.

> Click here to read our full preview for Czech Republic vs. Republic of Ireland, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / TT

Ukraine are favourites to defeat Sweden in Thursday’s World Cup 2026 European play-off semi-final at the Estadi Ciutat de València.

While Blagult have the element of surprise with Graham Potter now at the helm, Serhiy Rebrov’s side will hope to find solutions against opponents who went winless in Group B in qualifying.

We say: Ukraine 1-0 Sweden

Ukraine’s superior cohesion and stronger recent performances should see them edge a tight contest, even with several key players missing.

Sweden’s attacking quality may threaten in moments, but Rebrov’s men are still backed to claim a narrow victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ukraine vs. Sweden, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Poland and Albania battle it out at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw for a place in the playoff final of 2026 World Cup qualifying on Thursday night.

The victors of this one-off tie will come up against either Ukraine or Sweden away from home next Tuesday for a place at this summer’s tournament.

We say: Poland 2-1 Albania A.E.T

No more than two goals have been scored in 12 of Albania’s last 15 competitive international games and Sylvinho’s side could be involved in another closely-contested battle with Poland on Thursday.

This is a match that may require extra time, but we are backing the Lewandowski-inspired hosts to find a way to secure their place in the playoff final.

> Click here to read our full preview for Poland vs. Albania, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

One side will progress to the final, while the other must miss out on yet another World Cup, as Northern Ireland travel to Italy for their European playoff semi-final on Thursday evening.

The winner of a high-stakes clash in Bergamo will then visit either Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina, with a place in this year's global finals up for grabs.

We say: Italy 3-1 Northern Ireland

Italy have only lost two home World Cup qualifiers dating back to 1934, but given their playoff history, nerves will be jangling until they make a breakthrough in Bergamo.

While Northern Ireland have an improving young team, the Azzurri have found their shooting boots under Gattuso, and such firepower should see them into next week's decider.

> Click here to read our full preview for Italy vs. Northern Ireland, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SUSA

Denmark welcome North Macedonia to the Parken Stadium on Thursday evening for their 2026 World Cup playoff semi-final tie.

De Rod-Hvide were pipped by Scotland to top spot in their qualifying group, while the Red Lynxes finished below both Wales and Belgium, despite being defeated only once in their eight matches.

We say: Denmark 2-0 North Macedonia

While they have looked mostly solid in their qualifying campaign so far, it is difficult to see North Macedonia overcoming a superior Danish side on Thursday evening.

We are backing Riemer's men to get the job done at the Parken Stadium, limiting their visitors to few chances and giving themselves the chance to progress from the playoffs for the third time.

> Click here to read our full preview for Denmark vs. North Macedonia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Sportimage

Wales will endeavour to move one step close to 2026 World Cup qualification when they welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina to the Cardiff City Stadium for their playoff semi-final on Thursday night.

The winners of this one-off tie will face either Italy or Northern Ireland on home soil in the playoff final next Tuesday for a place at this summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

We say: Wales 2-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

This game must be decided on the night, with extra time and penalties potentially required in what could prove to be a tight contest. However, we are backing Wales to keep their World Cup hopes alive and prevail in 90 minutes in front of a fired-up home crowd.

> Click here to read our full preview for Wales vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, including team news and predicted lineups