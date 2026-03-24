Preview: Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 24 Mar 2026 17:06 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 17:12

Two wins from a precious place at the 2026 World Cup finals, Czech Republic and the Republic of Ireland will meet in Prague for their European playoff semi-final on Thursday evening.

The prize for progress is hosting either Denmark or North Macedonia next week, with entry to this year's global gathering at stake.

Match preview

On the precipice of yet another qualifying failure, the Republic of Ireland belatedly pulled off three straight wins to finish their Group F campaign in spectacular style.

Following a nervy 1-0 victory over Armenia, Troy Parrott's brace beat 10-man Portugal in Dublin, before the striker's stunning hat-trick against Hungary kept fading World Cup dreams alive.

Parrott's last-gasp winner sparked pandemonium in Budapest and marked a rare away win for the Boys in Green, but they must now replicate such heroics to stay in contention.

Ultimately aiming to reach a first FIFA showpiece since Korea/Japan 2002, when they memorably made the last 16, Ireland are no strangers to a World Cup playoff.

Eliminated ahead of the 1966, 1998, 2010 and 2018 editions, they progressed to the 2002 finals after eliminating Iran via an infamous trip to Tehran.

This time, Heimir Hallgrimsson's side must post four competitive wins in a row - something the Republic have failed to do since March 2007 - just to reach a decider.

Having only won once across nine prior visits to their next destination - including games against the former Czechoslovakia - history will not be on Ireland's side.

© Imago

The nations last met in a February 2012 friendly, which ended 1-1, and Czech Republic have an overall edge with three wins to two since the dissolution of Czechoslovakia.



For a second World Cup qualifying campaign running, the Czechs are bound for the playoffs, having lost 1-0 in their semi-final against Sweden on the road to Qatar 2022.

Last autumn, they were pipped to top spot in Group L by Croatia, following a humbling 2-1 loss to Faroe Islands that cost Ivan Hasek his job.

Interim boss Jaroslav Kostl has since handed the reins to Miroslav Koubek, formerly head coach of Viktoria Plzen and Slavia Prague.

Koubek now leads his country into the European playoffs, where back-to-back home wins would see them progress to this summer's big show.

There, they would meet South Korea, South Africa and co-hosts Mexico in the group stage, and precedent certainly suggests they can do so.

Czech Republic are unbeaten in their last 17 home qualifiers, winning 13 times since being beaten by Germany nearly nine years ago.

Czech Republic World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L W D L W

Czech Republic form (all competitions):

W D D L W W

Republic of Ireland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

D L L W W W

Team News

© Imago

Hallgrimsson's 25-man squad for the trip to Prague - and a potential playoff final in Dublin five days later - is full of familiar faces, including captain Nathan Collins, who has played every minute of this qualifying campaign.

Vice-captain Seamus Coleman could become Ireland's eighth-oldest outfield player if selected, while the versatile Robbie Brady is back in action after injury.

However, Festy Ebosele and Liam Scales must both serve a suspension; Ryan Manning may replace the latter at left wing-back.

For club and country, Parrott has already scored 34 goals this season, but potential partner Evan Ferguson misses out with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, the hosts continue to rely on stalwarts such as Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek, and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick should feature up front after scoring four goals in six qualifiers so far.

Experienced winger Vaclav Cerny turned down a call-up for family reasons, while Celtic's Tomas Cvancara was not selected, with new boss Koubek publicly doubting his commitment.

Adam Hlozek again misses out due to a fitness issue, but uncapped goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek has been called up after impressing in Braga's run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Coufal, Vitik, Krejci, Jurasek; Cerv, Soucek; Provod, Sulc, Karabec; Schick

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Coleman, O'Brien, Collins, O'Shea, Manning; Molumby, Cullen, Azaz; Ogbene, Parrott

We say: Czech Republic 1-1 Republic of Ireland (Czech Rep. win after extra time and penalties)

Almost a decade has passed since the Czechs last lost a home qualifier, and they should be galvanised by a change of management following dismal defeats to Croatia and the Faroes.

Ireland's unexpected revival has brought a distant dream somewhat closer, but the brave Boys in Green may come up just short against such experienced hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.