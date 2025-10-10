Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Faroe Islands and Czech Republic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

After a record-breaking start to the October international window, Faroe Islands look to continue their excellent form as they welcome Czech Republic to Streymoy on Sunday afternoon for a World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Landslioio picked up a historic success over Montenegro on home soil earlier in the week, whilst Narodak played out a goalless draw with section favourites Croatia.

Match preview

For the first time since beating fellows minnows Malta twice in 1997, Faroe Islands have secured back-to-back victories in World Cup qualifying following a home battering of Montenegro on Thursday night, when the hosts netted four goals without reply from the visitors.

The triumph over the Group L strugglers in Streymoy was the biggest margin of success that Landslioio have ever enjoyed in a competitive fixture, with Hanus Sorensen firing his country ahead courtesy of a brilliant goal after just 16 minutes, setting the tone for the remainder of the contest.

Finding the net himself and providing two assists at the expense of a sorry Montenegro outfit last time out, Arni Frederiksberg is finally converting his domestic form onto the international stage, with the 33-year-old scoring 17 goals across 23 Faroe Islands Premier League appearances in 2025.

After winning three of their last four World Cup qualifiers, Landslioio are still in with a small chance of realising their lofty North American dreams alive heading into the final two matches of the section, sitting four points behind this weekend's opponents Czech Republic in second spot.

Eydun Klakstein's troops have a good recent record on their own turf - winning two of three qualifiers in Streymoy so far this campaign - with their only defeat at Torsvollur arriving at the hands of 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia at the beginning of September.

Looking to upset the established order at the top of Group L and book an automatic spot at the World Cup next year, Czech Republic grinded out a solid result against section favourites Croatia on Thursday night, forcing the high-profile visitors to a share of the spoils.

A backline containing former West Ham United man Vladimir Coufal and current Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ladislav Krejci held firm against attacking talents such as Ivan Perisic and Andrej Kramaric, helping Narodak goalkeeper Matej Kovar keep a clean sheet in the goalless draw.

Now unbeaten in three matches across competitive and friendly fixtures, Czech Republic are hanging on the coattails of the Croatians in the race for top spot in Group L, as Ivan Hasek's men are level with their rivals on 13 points, although Sunday's visitors to Streymoy have played a game more.

Stretching back further, Narodak have been defeated in just one of their last 11 contests across World Cup qualifying and UEFA Nations League action, with their only away loss in a spell of five outings during that period coming at the base of Croatia (5-1) in June.

Boasting the same number of goals as England's Harry Kane and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne during the current qualification campaign, Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick (4) is the main man at the top end of the pitch for his nation, but is crucially missing from this camp due to injury.

Faroe Islands World Cup Qualifying - Europe form: L L W L W W

Faroe Islands form (all competitions): L L W L W W

Czech Republic World Cup Qualifying - Europe form: W W W L W D

Czech Republic form (all competitions): W W L W D D

Team News

Following their record-breaking victory over Montenegro on Thursday, Faroe Islands will not be in the mood for unnecessary changes to their starting XI.

As a result, we expect Landslioio to stick with centre-back trio of Odmar Faero, Gunnar Vatnhamar and Andrias Edmundsson as they seek to claim their third straight clean sheet.

Despite his stellar domestic form for NSI Runavik this term, Petur Knudsen is set to settle for a spot amongst the substitutes once again.

Also coming off the back of a solid defensive display earlier in the international window, Czech Republic should field a defensive pairing of Martin Vitik and Wolves man Krejci.

Narodak boss Hasek could opt for changes further up the pitch after his side fired a blank in Prague on Thursday, with Matej Vydra possibly entering the XI.

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson; Danielsen, Andreasen, Hendriksson, Agnarsson; Frederiksberg, Sorensen, Olsen

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Coufal, Vitik, Krejci, Zeleny; Cerv, Soucek, Provod, Sulc, Vydra; Chory

We say: Faroe Islands 1-3 Czech Republic

After a historic triumph earlier in the week, Faroe Islands should be raring to face a trickier test in the form of Czech Republic this weekend.

Narodak will need to fully respect their hosts in order to earn a positive result, one which would allow them to keep fighting Croatia for an automatic spot at the World Cup.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email