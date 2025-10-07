Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Faroe Islands and Montenegro, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both looking to record their third wins of World Cup 2026 qualifying, the Faroe Islands and Montenegro clash at Torsvollur on Thursday night.

Landslidid picked up a much-needed victory at the conclusion of the September international break, whilst the Brave Falcons' poor form continued.

Match preview

After losing back-to-back matches at the hands of the Czech Republic and Montenegro at the beginning of this World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the Faroe Islands have managed to get back on track, winning two of their last three matches in a competitive Group L.

At the start of September, Landslidid were at the base of section minnows Gibraltar and picked up maximum points at Europa Point Stadium courtesy of a second-half strike from Martin Agnarsson, who has made an excellent start to the 2025-26 season following a summer move to Danish side Aarhus Fremad.

Following their respectable collection of six points from their last three qualifying contests, the Faroe Islands are currently occupying third spot in the Group L standings after five matches, six points behind both section leaders Croatia and the Czech Republic in second.

Despite their recent upturn in results, Landslidid have relied heavily on facing Gibraltar some positive memories and need to go back to September 2022 for their most recent competitive home victory against a different opponent, with the tiny European nation beating giants Turkey in the UEFA Nations League.

Following the massive disappointment of relegation from League B of the UEFA Nations League in 2024, Montenegro made a positive start to their quest for a spot at the World Cup in 2026, winning two straight matches, but Thursday's visitors have suffered a serious decline in recent months.

The first international break of the 2025-26 calendar was one to forget in the hurry for the Brave Falcons, who suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Czech Republic and Croatia respectively, conceding six goals and failing to find the net themselves.

In the midst of a worrying four-game winless streak (D1 L3) across competitive and friendly fixtures, Montenegro have slipped down to fourth spot in the Group L standings ahead of this week's all-important trip to Torsvollur, six points behind the pacesetters in the section.

Each of the Brave Falcons' last four wins have arrived on home soil, with Mirko Vucinic's troops needing to cast their minds back to March 2024 for the last time they won a match on the road, with Adam Marusic on the scoresheet during a 2-0 friendly triumph against Belarus in Turkey.

Faroe Islands World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L W L W

Faroe Islands form (all competitions):

L L L W L W

Montenegro World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W L L L

Montenegro form (all competitions):

W W L D L L

Team News

Playing for League Two side Grimsby Town as they defeated Manchester United in the EFL Cup earlier this season, Geza David Turi plies his international trade for the Faroe Islands.

Landslidid's squad is stacked with star performers from the top flight of their domestic league, including Petur Knudsen, who has bagged 18 goal contributions in just 16 Premier League appearances this calendar year.

A goalscorer during Montenegro's most recent away success, Lazio man Marusic is currently on the sidelines due to a muscular injury.

A rising star in the middle of the park at Juventus, Vasilije Adzic is looking to become a national hero for the Brave Falcons at the tender age of 19.

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Chukwudi, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson; Benjaminsen, Hendriksson, Turi, Agnarsson; Frederiksberg, Bjartalid, Klettskard

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Petkovic; Rubezic, Savic, Sipcic; Roganovic, Bakic, Brnovic, Camaj; Vukotic, Jovetic; Krstovic

We say: Faroe Islands 1-2 Montenegro

Faroe Islands have only picked up points against Group L whipping boys Gibraltar so far and are yet to prove themselves against any of the stronger sides.

Montenegro have been struggling immensely of late but should be good enough for three points at the home of Landslidid on Thursday night.

