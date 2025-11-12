Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Croatia and Faroe Islands, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With automatic qualification to World Cup 2026 a possibility on Friday, Croatia will be keen to avoid an upset against visitors Faroe Islands at Stadion HNK Rijeka.

After collecting 16 points from their opening six group games of the World Cup qualifiers, first-placed Croatia only need one point to secure top spot and confirm their place at this summer's competition, whereas third-placed Faroe Islands have 12 points and a loss would end their hopes of progression.

Match preview

The hosts won 3-0 against Gibraltar on October 12 to put themselves within touching distance of World Cup 2026, and they need just one point against either Faroe Islands or Montenegro to secure the group's only automatic qualification spot.

Manager Zlatko Dalic has overseen an undefeated streak of six matches, guiding his players to five victories in that time, whereas they had been held to two stalemates and been beaten in two of their prior five.

Blazers have conceded once in the group stage - only three teams across all 12 European groups have conceded fewer times - and they have kept five clean sheets in their last six.

At the other end of the pitch, the hosts have scored 20 goals in their six group matches, more than they had netted in their previous 13 clashes (18).

Croatia are undefeated in their past 10 at home, claiming victory on nine occasions, beating the likes of France and Poland while also drawing with Portugal.

Faroe Islands are one point behind Czech Republic, who occupy the second-placed playoff spot, and a loss would end their hopes of progression given their final qualifier is on Friday.

The visitors head into the game in strong form having won their last three group games, as well as four of their last five.

Eydun Klakstein's side have scored 10 times in their qualifying campaign, with seven of those goals coming in their three most recent outings.

Landslidid's only experience against Croatia came in September, a contest that they lost 1-0, though they were fortunate to have conceded just once.

Faroe Islands beat Gibraltar 1-0 on September 8 in their most recent away match, ending a streak of four consecutive losses.

Team News

Croatia will want to ensure that they get qualification out of the way before their final group game, so expect key stars like Josko Gvardiol and Duje Caleta-Car to start in defence.

Mateo Kovacic would normally be considered for a role in midfield, but he has been ruled out until February at the earliest, and his absence could allow veteran Luka Modric to come into the XI.

Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric and Toni Fruk are likely to be asked to support centre-forward Franjo Ivanovic.

Faroe Islands may use a three-man backline, with Odmar Faero, Gunnar Vatnhamar and Andrias Edmundsson possible selections in defence.

Meinhard Olsen and Geza David Turi are possible inclusions in midfield behind striker Joan Simun Edmundsson.

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Pasalic, Caleta-Car, Erlic, Gvardiol; Moro, Modric; Pasalic, Kramaric, Fruk; Ivanovic

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson; Benjaminsen, Olsen, Turi, Davidsen; Frederiksberg, Edmundsson, Sorensen

We say: Croatia 2-1 Faroe Islands

Croatia may start cautiously considering they do not need to win, while Faroe Islands could be afraid to open up given a loss would eliminate them.

The hosts' performances of late have been excellent, and while Friday's match may be closely fought, the home side should still be expected to get the better of the visitors.

