Fighting to maintain their pristine record in World Cup 2026 qualifying, Croatia welcome European minnows Gibraltar to Stadion Andelko Herjavec on Sunday night.

Vatreni dropped their maiden points of the section earlier in the week, whilst Team 54's poor run of form continued during a friendly clash on home soil.

Match preview

Since a 2-0 defeat in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League to 2022 World Cup finalists France, Croatia have enjoyed an excellent upturn in form, winning each of their opening four qualifying matches in Group L before sharing the spoils with Czech Republic on Thursday evening.

After netting an eye-watering total of 17 goals across their first quartet of matches in the section, Vatreni were kept considerably quiet by the hosts last time out, with the visitors managing just two shots on target and failing to breach the net of PSV Eindhoven shot-stopper Matej Kovar.

Despite dropping points on the road earlier in the week, Croatia remain in a commanding position as they look to secure top spot in Group L and automatic progression to next year's World Cup in North America, sitting level with Narodak, who have played a game more.

With only Austria (19) and the Netherlands (18) scoring on more occasions so far in UEFA qualifying, Vatreni have been praised massively for their attacking abilities, however there is also a strong defensive unit at play, with Dominik Livakovic keeping a clean sheet in each of his last three appearances.

Leading his troops out on the biggest stage of all - the World Cup final of 2018 in Russia against France - Zlatko Dalic recently hit the 100-game mark as head coach of Croatia, with the 59-year-old boasting a win rate of 55%, whilst only suffering defeat 25 times.

Whilst their Group L counterparts faced off against each other earlier in the week, Gibraltar prepared for a daunting trip to Croatia this weekend by welcoming OFC contenders New Caledonia to Europa Point Stadium, where the hosts' worrying run of form worsened.

After losing to New Zealand in March and consequently missing out on a place at the World Cup, the visitors proved that they no slouches despite their 150th placement in the FIFA rankings, with Jean-Jacques Katrawa and Germain Haewegene efforts securing a 2-0 win over Team 54.

Across a mixture of World Cup qualifiers and friendly matches since the beginning of the calendar year, Gibraltar are currently enduring a seven-game losing streak, with their most recent result coming by the way of a 1-1 friendly draw at home to Moldova in November 2024.

Focusing in on this qualification campaign, Team 54 have clearly assumed the position of whipping boys in the section, with Scott Wiseman's underdogs sitting rock bottom after failing to collect any points from five matches, six points behind Montenegro in fourth.

Given that Gibraltar were demolished 7-0 by Croatia in the reverse fixture over the summer, it is difficult to lay down a reasonable argument for the success of the visitors this weekend, who last tasted victory in a competitive away match at Liechtenstein in October 2020.

Croatia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form: W W W W D

Croatia form (all competitions): L W W W W D

Gibraltar World Cup Qualifying - Europe form: L L L L L

Gibraltar form (all competitions): L L L L L L

Team News

Croatia managed to keep a clean sheet on Thursday without the services of Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic, who is recovering from a leg injury.

After failing to find the net in Czechia last time out, Vatreni could opt for some changes in attack, with the likes of Franjo Ivanovic and Marco Pasalic pushing for starts.

Given the strength of the opposition, some of the hosts' fringe players could play major roles on Sunday, when they will be expected to entertain the home crowd and score plenty of goals.

Despite receiving a red card during the friendly defeat to New Caledonia on Thursday, Julian Valarino is still available to feature at left-back for Gibraltar.

At 19 years of age and operating within the academy system of Manchester United, midfielder James Scanlon is the beacon of hope for Team 54 ahead of a tricky test this weekend.

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Jakic, Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Sucic, Ivanovic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic; Fruk

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Banda; Jolley, McClafferty, Lopes, Valarino; Bent, Scanlon, Clinton; Richards, Jessop, De Barr

We say: Croatia 6-0 Gibraltar

Following their firing of a rare blank in Prague on Thursday, Croatia will be desperate to put a significant amount of goals past Gibraltar this weekend.

Team 54 would be major underdogs even if they were in red-hot form, but the fact that they are struggling at the moment makes a heavy defeat almost inevitable.

