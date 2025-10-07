Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Czech Republic and Croatia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Locked in a battle at the summit of the Group L standings, Czech Republic and Croatia clash at Fortuna Arena in World Cup 2026 qualifying on Thursday night.

Narodak shared the honours in an interesting friendly contest last time out., whilst Vatreni were in competitive action collecting maximum points with relative ease.

Match preview

Following a successful UEFA Nations League campaign during 2024 in which they finished at the top of a section containing Ukraine, Georgia and Albania to earn promotion to League A, the Czech Republic have also made a flying start to their hopes of reaching the World Cup in 2026.

Narodak have lost just one of their opening five matches in World Cup qualifying, meaning that they are currently occupying second spot in the Group L table ahead of Thursday's crunch clash, level on points with leaders Croatia, who have played a game fewer at this stage.

Czech Republic navigated the first international break of the 2025-26 calendar unscathed, earning a routine 2-0 competitive success over Montenegro before hosting AFC giants Saudi Arabia in a friendly draw, one in which Tomas Chory found the back of the net.

Since being dumped out of Euro 2024 at the group stage, Narodak have enjoyed a six-game unbeaten home run across all international matches, with their most recent defeat at home soil coming against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal all the way back in September 2022.

Since their quarter-final defeat at the hands of France in the UEFA Nations League back in March, Croatia have made a flawless start to World Cup 2026 qualifying, proving to be one of the most impressive teams in the European section of qualification.

Vatreni doubled their winning run from two to four matches during the September international break, securing a narrow success at the Faroe Islands on September 5 before smashing Montenegro on home soil three days later in front of just over 21,000 supporters in Zagreb.

Halfway through their qualification campaign, the World Cup 2018 finalists have a firm grip on proceedings in Group L and sit proudly at the top of the section with maximum points from four matches, already six points ahead of Faroe Islands and Montenegro in third and fourth respectively.

Croatia will be looking to do an emphatic double over Thursday's hosts following their one-sided meeting back in June, when an Andrej Kramaric brace was the pick of the headlines as Vatreni enjoyed a 5-1 success over the Czech Republic at Opus Arena in Osijek.

Czech Republic World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W W L W

Czech Republic form (all competitions):

W W W L W D

Croatia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W W W

Croatia form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Team News

Finding the net against Saudi Arabia last time out, Slavia Prague striker Chory might have done enough to retain his spot in the Czech Republic XI.

That being said, there are a number of high-profile Narodak stars chasing down a spot in attack, including Bayer Leverkusen favourite Patrik Schick.

Croatia are without the services of Bayern Munich left-back Josip Stanisic, who suffered a ligament injury in the middle of September.

As a result, Vatreni will require a new option on the left side of their defence, with Crystal Palace man Borna Sosa a candidate for the role.

Czech Republic possible starting lineup:

Stanek; Doudera, Holes, Krejci, Zeleny; Soucek, Cerv; Kusej, Sulc, Provod; Chory

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Jakic, Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Sosa; Modric, Sucic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic; Ivanovic

We say: Czech Republic 1-1 Croatia

Unbeaten on home soil since the visit of Ronaldo and company in 2022, the Czech Republic should be a tough nut to crack for Croatia on Thursday night.

That being said, Vatreni have looked like an unstoppable force at the beginning of this qualification campaign and should pick up at least a point in Prague.

