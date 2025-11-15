Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Montenegro and Croatia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Montenegro will welcome Croatia to the Podgorica City Stadium on Monday evening for their final Group L fixture in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts are hoping to end a difficult campaign on a positive note, while already-qualified Croatia look to round off their dominant run in style.

Match preview

Montenegro’s World Cup qualifying campaign has been defined by inconsistency and defensive fragility, with the hosts currently sitting fourth in the standings.

They have amassed nine points from three victories and four defeats, but their concerning goal difference of minus eight, with six scored and fourteen conceded highlights the defensive issues that have repeatedly cost them points.

Home form at Podgorica has offered some encouragement, with Montenegro winning two of their three qualifiers on home soil.

Montenegro enter this fixture after a morale-boosting 2-1 comeback win away to Gibraltar, a result that brought some relief after a largely disappointing qualifying campaign.

However, their recent form remains unconvincing, with two wins and three defeats from their last five matches in all competitions.

In World Cup qualifying specifically, Mirko Vucinic men have managed just one victory from their last five outings, with four defeats severely damaging their hopes of reaching even the playoff round.

This final matchday presents a stark contrast in trajectories as Croatia sit top of Group L with 19 points and have already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while Montenegro trail in fourth with no route left to progress.

Croatia, meanwhile, have been the dominant force in the group, remaining unbeaten with six wins and one draw from seven matches.

With 19 points, they became the 30th nation to secure their ticket to the 2026 finals - their seventh World Cup appearance.

Zlatko Dalic’s team, who finished third in Qatar 2022 and were runners-up in 2018, have once again demonstrated their consistency and pedigree on the international stage.

Their recent 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands showcased their efficiency and tactical maturity, traits that have been hallmarks of this campaign.

Croatia boast a remarkable goal difference of 21 with 23 goals scored and only two conceded - the best in the group highlighting both their defensive solidity and attacking firepower.

Their away form has also been strong, with two wins and a draw from three qualifiers on the road.

Dalic’s men enter this match in excellent overall form, with four wins and a draw from their last five games in all competitions.

The reverse fixture between these sides ended in a comprehensive 4–0 victory for Croatia, underlining the significant gulf in quality and demonstrating the visitors’ superiority in organisation, creativity, and finishing.

Montenegro World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WLLLLW

Montenegro form (all competitions):

LDLLLW

Croatia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WWWDWW

Croatia form (all competitions):

WWWDWW

Team News

Risto Radunovic lasted just 46 minutes in Montenegro’s last match before being replaced by Marko Perovic, who may now start at left-back.

In midfield, Andrija Bulatovic and Vasilije Adzic - the latter scoring against Gibraltar are expected to retain their places.

Nikola Krstovic and Milutin Osmajic should continue to form the strike partnership.

At the back, Nikola Sipcic and Marko Tuci are likely to feature again, although Tuci enters this match on a yellow-card warning.

For Croatia, with qualification already secured, Dalic may opt to keep an unchanged XI from the win over the Faroe Islands, though rotation remains possible.

Mateo Kovacic has missed this qualifying campaign due to his injury struggles and recent surgery.

Luka Modric, despite being 40 years old, continues to be the heartbeat of the Croatian side and delivered another assured performance in their last outing.

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Nikic; Marusic, Tuci, Sipcic, Perovic; Jankovic, Adzic, Bulatovic, Vukotic; Osmajic, Krstovic

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Gvardiol, Vuskovic, Stanisic; Perisic, Pasalic, Modric, Pasalic Sucic; Kramaric, Musa

We say: Montenegro 0-3 Croatia

Croatia have been dominant throughout this qualifying cycle and possess far greater quality in every area of the pitch.

While Montenegro’s home advantage may help them stay competitive early on, Dalic’s side should ultimately have too much firepower and control, making a comfortable away victory the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

