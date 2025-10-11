Sports Mole previews Monday's International Friendlies clash between Montenegro and Liechtenstein, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In an international friendly clash, Montenegro will host Liechtenstein on Monday evening.

The Brave Falcons failed to qualify from Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while Liechtenstein have failed to pick up a point in Group J and also cannot progress.

Match preview

In their most recent World Cup qualifier, Montenegro lost 4-0 to the Faroe Islands on October 9, meaning they have now conceded 14 goals in their last five matches.

The hosts started their qualifying campaign with consecutive wins over Gibraltar and the Faroe Islands, but after four successive losses, qualification became impossible, and manager Robert Prosinecki was relived of his duties on September 19.

Securing qualification would have been a significant achievement for Montenegro, considering they are yet to qualify for the FIFA World Cup finals.

Looking for their first win in five games across competitive and non-competitive fixtures, Mirko Vucinic - a former Montenegro international and ex-Juventus and Roma forward - will be looking to get his inaugural victory as manager.

Liechtenstein, meanwhile, have also never qualified for the FIFA World Cup finals and will not make their first appearance in 2026.

Drawn in Group J of the qualifiers, the Blue-Reds have played five games and have yet to pick up a single point in a group that contains North Macedonia, Belgium, Wales, and Kazakhstan.

Not only have the travellers gone over a year since their last win, they have now conceded 23 goals in their last six competitive fixtures.

Konrad Funfstuck has been in charge since May 2023 and has managed just one win in 25 attempts, also overseeing four draws and a staggering 20 losses.

Considering both sides have not found it easy to secure victories in recent times, Monday evening's fixture provides an ideal opportunity to build some much-needed momentum.









Montenegro form (all competitions):

WLDLLL

Liechtenstein form (all competitions):

LLLLLL

Team News

Montenegro have called up 23 players in Vucinic's first squad and could hand out one debut.

The hosts will be without captain and top scorer Stevan Jovetic, whose muscle injury means he misses out on selection.

Nikola Krstovic started the 4-0 loss against the Faroe Islands and is likely to lead the line again in the absence of Jovetic.

Despite an injury-riddled 2025, Stefan Savic did receive a call-up and is expected to make his 78th international appearance.

Liechtenstein named 28 players in their squad for their two fixtures and could hand out three debuts.

With over 100 international appearances, captain Nicolas Hasler is expected to feature in midfield again and will look to add to his seven international goals.

The Blue-Reds seemingly suffered no new injury issues during their 4-0 defeat to Kazakhstan, leaving them with the option to name a similar side this time around.

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Nikic; Roganovic, Sipcic, Savic, Vukcevic, Perovic; Adzic, Bakic, Simun; Osmajic, Krstovic

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

Buchel; Goppel, Hofer, Schlegel; Zund, A. Hasler, Luchinger, Sele, N. Hasler; Luque-Notaro, Kindle

We say: Montenegro 2-0 Liechtenstein

Both sides have struggled in competitive fixtures leading up to this friendly, which presents an opportunity to build some momentum.

However, it is difficult to envisage Liechtenstein securing a positive result against a stronger Montenegro side, who will be expected to return to winning ways.

