Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Gibraltar and Montenegro, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

When Gibraltar welcome Montenegro to Europa Point Stadium on Friday, the mood amongst both sets of supporters is sure to be low given both have already been eliminated from World Cup qualifying.

Sitting last in fifth place with no points in their group, Gibraltar are 13 points from the top two with just two games left to play, but their opponents also cannot finish in top two as they are fourth with six points.

Match preview

The hosts must win on Friday if they have any hopes of avoiding a last-placed finish, but victory is unlikely considering they have never won a World Cup qualifier.

In fact, manager Scott Wiseman's side are winless in their last 11 games in all competitions, and a loss against Montenegro would be their ninth in a row.

The team failed to find the back of the net in six of those eight defeats, a period in which they also conceded at least two goals six times.

Gibraltar have been competitive in the opening stages of matches given 13 of the last 14 goals they have conceded have come in the second half of games.

Los Llanis had avoided defeat between June 2024 and November 2024 at home - they won two and drew three - but they have since lost all five of their outings at Europa Point Stadium.

Montenegro's 3-0 defeat against Faroe Islands on October 9 proved fatal for their chances of qualifying for their first ever World Cup, and they will be immensely disappointed that they could not build on the two wins they had managed in their opening two group fixtures.

Boss Mirko Vucinic did oversee a 2-1 triumph against Liechtenstein on October 13 in a friendly, but that was the team's only win in six, with his side losing four times.

The visitors conceded twice in five of those fixtures, while they failed to find the back of the net on four occasions, scoring just four goals.

Montenegro's clash against Gibraltar on Friday will be their fourth meeting with their hosts, and they will be hoping for a fourth consecutive win.

The Brave Falcons are winless in their past 10 matches on the road, but they have been beaten in each of their last nine away from home.

Gibraltar World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





L



L



L



L



L



L





Gibraltar form (all competitions):





L



L



L



L



L



L





Montenegro World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:





W



W



L



L



L



L





Montenegro form (all competitions):





L



D



L



L



L



W





Team News

Gibraltar goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins will want to close out the final two qualifying games, and if the hosts select a strong starting XI, then he may be protected by a three-man defence consisting of Kian Ronan, Bernardo Lopes and Louie Annesley.

Midfielders Dan Bent and Jeremy Perera have both been called up to the national team, and the duo will be options in the middle of the pitch.

Tjay De Barr has frequently started up front for the hosts, and he could be flanked by James Scanlon and Carlos Richards.

As for Montenegro, striker Milutin Osmajic was given a nine-match ban for alleged racial abuse of Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri while playing for Preston North End, but he is set to start for his nation on Friday.

The visitors are likely to select three midfielders, with Andrija Bulatovic, Marko Simun and Vasilije Adzic candidates to feature together.

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Hankins; Ronan, Lopes, Annesley; Jolley, Bent, Perera, Valarino; Scanlon, De Barr, Richards

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Petkovic; Milic, Tuci, Vukcevic; Kostic, Bulatovic, Simun, Adzic, Perovic; Osmajic, Krstovic

We say: Gibraltar 1-3 Montenegro

Neither side are likely to keep a clean sheet on Friday given the hosts have been poor at home, while the visitors' away record is alarming.

When looking at previous clashes between the teams, Montenegro have come out on top against Gibraltar, and perhaps they will earn a fourth win against the home side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email