Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Gibraltar and Croatia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Croatia will play the first game of their World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday against hosts Gibraltar at Estadio Do Algarve.

Gibraltar are last in their five-team group with no points following their 4-0 loss against the Czech Republic on March 25, while Croatia are third despite being the only team to have not played any match in Group L.

Match preview

The hosts' defeat against the Czech Republic was by no means unexpected given they have never qualified for a major tournament, but they will still be disappointed to have only produced one shot throughout the match.

In fact, Gibraltar have only mustered two attempts on target in their two group games and have only netted three times in their last five fixtures.

Boss Julio Ribas's side have conceded nine goals in their past five outings, and their goal difference of minus seven is the worst figure in their group.

It should be noted that though Gibraltar have lost their two most recent matches, they were unbeaten in their previous seven, settling for stalemates on five occasions.

Ribas's team have enjoyed a relatively successful period at home, winning two, drawing three and losing just one of their last five at Estadio Do Algarve.

Meanwhile, Croatia's most recent clash came against France in the second leg of their Nations League quarter-final, a game that they lost 2-0, squandering their 2-0 advantage from the first leg before ultimately losing 5-4 on penalties.

The defeat was the fourth time in five games that the visitors failed to win, losing twice while only winning once.

Blazers conceded seven goals in those five fixtures, finding the back of the net six times themselves.

Manager Zlatko Dalic will be expected to qualify for the World Cup considering his nation finished third in the 2022 World Cup and second in the 2018 iteration of the competition.

The visitors are also winless in their past five away from home, succumbing to defeat on three occasions, drawing twice and achieving victory once.

Gibraltar World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Gibraltar form (all competitions):





Croatia form (all competitions):

Team News

Gibraltar goalkeeper Bradley Banda may be shielded by a defence consisting of Kian Ronan, Bernardo Lopes, Louie Annesley and Ethan Britto.

Ribas utilised a midfield three last time out, so perhaps he will select Tjay De Barr, Daniel Bent and James Scanlon as a trio.

Opponents Croatia will continue to have veteran Luka Modric available to them, and he may be joined by Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the pitch.

In attack, Ivan Perisic, Martin Baturina and Andrej Kramaric are candidates to start behind striker Ante Budimir.

Centre-backs Josip Sutalo and Duje Caleta-Car are likely to be stationed between full-backs Josip Stanisic and Josko Gvardiol.



Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Banda; Ronan, Lopes, Annesley, Britto; Barr, Bent, Scanlon; Jessop, Hmidi, Richards

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Kovacic; Perisic, Baturina, Kramaric; Budimir





We say: Gibraltar 1-3 Croatia

Despite the fact that Croatia have struggled for consistency, their squad is still filled with a number of talented stars.

Starts for the likes of Modric, Gvardiol and Kramaric should help boost the visitors' chances of victory against Gibraltar, who have proven vulnerable at the back so far in their qualifying campaign.





