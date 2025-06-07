Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Faroe Islands and Gibraltar, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Faroe Islands and Gibraltar, both vying for their first points in group L of UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying, will clash on Monday evening.

The hosts have suffered defeats in both group matches, scoring once and conceding three goals, while the visitors have lost all three games, scoring once and conceding 14 goals.

Match preview

Faroe Islands have never qualified for the finals of either the FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship, and they appear unlikely to change that fact in this tournament.

The hosts are fourth in group L and are yet to record a point, having suffered defeats to Czech Republic (2-1) and Montenegro (1-0), leaving them already six points behind the top two.

Eydun Klakstein, in charge since October 2024, will be hoping that his side can finally secure their first points in the group on Monday, as they face a Gibraltar side that are also without points after three fixtures.

While their current form will leave them with little confidence, suffering four successive defeats heading into this one, Faroe Islands have enjoyed their meetings with Gibraltar, drawing 0-0 and winning 4-1 in their last two encounters.

As for their visitors, Gibraltar are not only striving to make their debut appearance at the finals of either the World Cup or European Championship but also to claim their first-ever point in the qualification stages for these tournaments.

Los Llanis have only been able to enter the qualifying rounds for these tournaments ahead of Euro 2016, having been accepted as a UEFA member in 2013 and a FIFA member in 2016.

Across their qualification campaigns for Euro 2016, 2020, 2024 and the 2018, 2022 and 2026 World Cups, Gibraltar have endured defeat in all 49 group matches, conceding a staggering 232 goals in the process.

Scott Wiseman will be hoping to make history by leading Gibraltar to at least a draw against fellow strugglers Faroe Islands on Monday, but six games without a win will leave them with little belief.

Faroe Islands World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Faroe Islands form (all competitions):





D



W



L



L



L



L





Gibraltar World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

Gibraltar form (all competitions):





D



D



D



L



L



L





Team News

Faroe Islands may have lost all of their last four matches, but Klakstein's side have been competitive and defeated by just one-goal margins in each of those matches, meaning a similar side could be named here.

A back five of Jann Julian Benjaminsen, Viljormur Davidsen, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Gullbrandur Oregaard and Daniel Johansen could start, with Bardur A Reynatrod in goal.

As for the visitors, following a miserable 7-0 loss to Croatia last week, Wiseman could decide to make a whole host of changes for this one.

Bernardo Lopes could keep his place in central defence after a positive performance that included 13 clearances, including one off the line, potentially partnered by Tayler Carrington.

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Reynatrod; Benjaminsen, Davidsen, Vatnhamar, Oregaard, Johansen; Johannesen, Andreasen, Mneney, Sorensen; Kallsberg

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Banda; Ronan, Lopes, Carrington, Mauro; Scanlon, Bent, Torrilla; Jessop, Bartolo, Gibson

We say: Faroe Islands 2-0 Gibraltar

While neither side have picked up a point thus far, Faroe Islands have been far more competitive in their matches, and we believe the hosts will finally secure their first victory against Gibraltar.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Faroe Islands win with a probability of 63.54%. A draw has a probability of 22.2% and a win for Gibraltar has a probability of 14.23%. The most likely scoreline for a Faroe Islands win is 1-0 with a probability of 14.45%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-0 (13.09%) and 2-1 (9.39%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (10.36%), while for a Gibraltar win it is 0-1 (5.72%).

Previews by email