Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Faroe Islands and Kazakhstan, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Faroe Islands and Kazakhstan will play their final game of 2025 on Tuesday, when they meet in an international friendly in Croatia.

The two nations were both in World Cup Qualifying action last time out, with the former losing to Croatia and the latter picking up a creditable draw against Belgium.

Match preview

Faroe Islands will round off their calendar year on Tuesday aiming to bounce back from a World Cup Qualifying loss last Friday.

They saw their hopes of reaching next year's competition ended after a valiant effort, having previously put themselves within a point of second spot in group L heading into the final round of games with three straight wins over Gibraltar, Montenegro and Czech Republic.

Then trailing the latter in the group's second spot, granting progression to the second round of qualifying, the Landslidid visited Croatia at the Stadion Rujevica on Friday and fell to a 3-1 defeat, despite taking an early lead through Geza David Turi.

Josko Gvardiol quickly levelled for the hosts, before Petar Musa and Nikola Vlasic dumped Eydun Klakstein's team out of qualifying with second-half goals.

Still with optimism to take from a memorable year, highlighted in four qualifying wins in a five-match span between early June and mid-October to finish on 13 points from eight games, Faroe Islands will hope to return to winning ways in Tuesday's friendly.

Their opponents, meanwhile, head into the contest on the back of a confidence-boosting result last week, albeit having also fallen out of European World Cup Qualifying.

Aiming to compete on the global stage for the first time, Kazakhstan eventually finished fourth in their first-round group, having earned eight points from their eight matches.

After three straight defeats in June and September, the Hawks kept any faint hopes alive with a 4-0 beating of Liechtenstein, but those chances were dashed in a 1-1 away draw with North Macedonia last month.

Under the temporary charge of Talgat Baysufinov, they finished at home to group leaders Belgium on Saturday and picked up an impressive 1-1 draw, having led early through Dastan Satpaev and been pegged back by Hans Vanaken, before playing the final 10 minutes with 10 men following Islam Chesnokov's red card.

With spirits lifted in that home result, Kazakhstan now head to Croatia hoping to build further confidence ahead of 2026 with a friendly victory.

Faroe Islands form (all competitions):

WLWWWL

Kazakhstan form (all competitions):

LLLWDD

Team News

Faroe Islands were unable to call on regular midfielders Hallur Hansson and Brandur Hendriksson for their November international games, with defender Joannes Danielsen also not getting the nod.

Meinhard Olsen may continue to lead the line, although 34-year-old Joan Simun Edmundsson may get the nod up front as he nears 100 caps for the Landslidid.

Grimsby Town's Geza David Turi will continue in midfield after netting his first international goal last week, while Odmar Faero and Gunnar Vatnhamar remain key men at the back.

Kazakhstan are also without several key men for their November games, with Islambek Kuat, Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov not involved alongside goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov.

Attacker Islam Chesnokov is able to feature despite his red card against Belgium, with suspensions instead carrying over to competitive fixtures.

Dastan Satpayev will lead the attack again, having opened his account for the national team at 17 years of age last week, while Maksim Samorodov should again line up behind the the Kairat prospect.

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Faero, Vatnhamar, A Edmundsson; Joensen, Turi, Andreasen, Davidsen; Bjartalio, J Edmundsson, Sorensen

Kazakhstan possible starting lineup:

Anarbekov; Kairov, Kasym, Alip, Vorogovskiy; Orazov, Tapalov; Chesnokov, Samorodov, Sviridov; Satpayev

We say: Faroe Islands 1-1 Kazakhstan

Both nations have shown positive signs in recent months, and in their final outing of the year after testing World Cup Qualifying bids, we anticipate a low-scoring draw between Faroe Islands and Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sam Varley Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email