Europa League
Nott'm Forest
Nov 27, 2025 8.00pm
3
0
HT : 3 0
FT
Malmo
  • Ryan Yates 27' goal
  • Ryan Yates 28' goal
  • Arnaud Kalimuendo 44' goal
  • Nikola Milenkovic 58' goal
  • Nikola Milenkovic 59' goal
  • Elliot Anderson 73' yellowcard
  • Zach Abbott 77' yellowcard
  • Ryan Yates 81' yellowcard
  • 88' yellowcard
  • Jimmy Sinclair 88' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Pontus Jansson 33'

Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Malmo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Nott’m Forest vs. Malmo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Fresh from their 3-0 Premier League win at Liverpool last weekend, Nottingham Forest welcome Malmo to the City Ground for matchday five in the Europa League on Thursday night. 

The Tricky Trees have collected five points from their first four European matches this term, while the Sky Blues are still searching for their first win in the League Phase.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. MALMO

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Angus Gunn (knee/ineligible), Taiwo Awoniyi (ineligible), Omari Hutchinson (ineligible), Jair Cunha (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Victor; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Yates, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Kalimuendo

MALMO

Out: Erik Botheim (broken leg), Arnor Sigurdsson (thigh), Gentian Lajqi (ACL)

Doubtful: Lasse Berg Johnsen (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ellborg; Larsen, Jansson, Duric, Busanello; Rosengren, Lewicki, Skogmar; Ekong, Haksabanovic, Bolin

