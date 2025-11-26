Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Malmo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Nov 2025 20:00 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:22

Fresh from their 3-0 Premier League win at Liverpool last weekend, Nottingham Forest welcome Malmo to the City Ground for matchday five in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Tricky Trees have collected five points from their first four European matches this term, while the Sky Blues are still searching for their first win in the League Phase.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Chris Wood (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (hip), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Angus Gunn (knee/ineligible), Taiwo Awoniyi (ineligible), Omari Hutchinson (ineligible), Jair Cunha (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Victor; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Yates, Sangare; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Kalimuendo

MALMO

Out: Erik Botheim (broken leg), Arnor Sigurdsson (thigh), Gentian Lajqi (ACL)

Doubtful: Lasse Berg Johnsen (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ellborg; Larsen, Jansson, Duric, Busanello; Rosengren, Lewicki, Skogmar; Ekong, Haksabanovic, Bolin