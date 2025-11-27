Nottingham Forest vs. Malmo team news: Sean Dyche makes seven changes for Europa League showdown

By Darren Plant | 27 Nov 2025 18:39 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 19:02

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has made seven changes to his starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League fixture against Malmo.

With Forest needing points on the board in the League Phase of this competition, Dyche would have been tempted to name the majority of the team that started the 3-0 win at Liverpool last weekend.

Instead, only four players - Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez - keep their places in the side.

Academy graduate Zach Abbott makes a rare start in defence, while fellow homegrown player Ryan Yates is restored to the engine room.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and James McAtee are notable inclusions in the final third, with Arnaud Kalimuendo leading the line in place of Igor Jesus.

Morgan Gibbs-White had already been ruled out with what has been described as a minor injury.

© Imago / TT Malmo play first time in 18 days Meanwhile, Malmo head coach Anes Mravac has included some familiar names in what is his side's first competitive game in 18 days. Former Leeds United and Brentford defender Pontus Jansson lines up in the centre of defence, while Sead Haksabanovic has previously represented the likes of Celtic and Stoke City.

Nottingham Forest XI: John; Abbott, Milenkovic, Murillo, Morato; Yates, Sangare; Hudson-Odoi, McAtee, Dominguez; Kalimuendo

Subs: Sels, Willows, Williams, Anderson, Ndoye, Jesus, Boly, Savona, Whitehall, Thompson, Sinclair

Malmo XI: Ellborg; Stryger, Jansson, Djuric, Rosler; Haksabanovic, Johnsen, Skogmar; Bolin, Gudjohnsen, Busanello

Subs: Berg, Bothiem, Busuladzic, Christensen, Ekong, Holmquist, Karlsson, Lewicki, Lundbergh, Olsen, Olsson, Soumah