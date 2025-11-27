Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 08:25 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 08:28

A resurgent Nottingham Forest outfit will be looking to climb further away from the Premier League relegation zone when they face Brighton & Hove Albion in their latest top-light fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since May when the Tricky Trees claims a 4-3 penalty-shootout win in the FA Cup quarter-finals following a 0-0 draw in normal time.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton kick off?

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton will kick off at the unusual time of 14:05 UK time on Sunday.

This is one of three Premier League matches taking place five minutes later than the originally scheduled time of 2pm, in order to reduce any overlap with the 12:00 kickoff at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton being played?

This Premier League match will take place at the home of Nottingham Forest - the City Ground - which holds a capacity of 30,445.

The Tricky Trees secured an eye-catching 7-0 victory over Brighton in their last home league meeting in February.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton in the UK

TV channels

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Cricket for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 404 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 22.35 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest and Brighton?

At the time of writing, Nottingham Forest are preparing for a Europa League clash with Malmo - a repeat of their triumphant 1979 European Cup final - and have impressed in recent weeks under new head coach Sean Dyche.

Seven points have been picked up by the Tricky Trees across their last tree Premier League games, including a statement 3-0 away victory over reigning champions Liverpool, which helped them climb out of the relegation zone and up to 16th place.

A third successive top-flight win for Forest could see them move four points clear of the bottom three, if other results also go their way, while three points secured for Brighton could see them rise into the top four.

Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls currently sit sixth in the table with 19 points and have come out on top in three of their last five league matches, including a 2-1 home success over Brentford last weekend.