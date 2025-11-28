Preview: Girona vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 28 Nov 2025 11:48 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 13:30

Real Madrid will endeavour to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a clash against a struggling Girona on Sunday.

Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while the hosts occupy 18th spot in the division, picking up 11 points from 13 matches.

Match preview

Girona have a record of two wins, five draws and six defeats from their 13 La Liga matches this season, with a total of 11 points leaving them down in 18th spot in the division.

Michel's team actually have the worst defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding 25 times, but they will enter this match off the back of two positive results, beating Alaves 1-0 at home before drawing 1-1 with Real Betis in Seville last time out.

Girona ended last term in 16th spot in Spain's top flight following a stunning third-placed finish in 2023-24, with the team in their fourth straight campaign at this level, which is their best run ever, so it is difficult to be too critical of the White and Reds.

The Catalan team have only faced Real Madrid on 12 previous occasions, suffering eight defeats in the process, but two of their three successes have come at home, including a 2-1 victory in the first-ever clash between the two teams in October 2017.

Girona also beat Real Madrid 4-2 at home in April 2023, but they have lost their last four against Los Blancos, conceding 12 times and failing to find the back of the net.

© Imago Real Madrid, meanwhile, have drawn their last two in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano and Elche, but the capital team remain top of the table, one point clear of second-placed Barcelona, who are in action on Saturday at home to Alaves. Xabi Alonso's side will enter this match off the back of an important win, though, recording a 4-3 victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League, with the result leaving them fifth in the overall table, picking up 12 points from five matches. There have been rumours of discontent in the squad this season, but Alonso has allegedly been able to repair his relationship with Vinicius Junior, and a new contract for the Brazil international could be announced in the near future. Real Madrid have not been at their free-flowing best this season under Alonso, but Kylian Mbappe is having a quite spectacular campaign, netting 22 goals and registering three assists in 18 appearances, including 13 goals in 13 La Liga matches. Los Blancos have another five matches before the winter break in Spain, including three straight league games against Girona, Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo before their final Champions League game of the year at home to Manchester City.

Girona La Liga form:

WLDLWD

Girona form (all competitions):

LDWLWD

Real Madrid La Liga form:

WWWWDD

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WWLDDW

Team News



Girona are again set to be missing a host of first-team players on Sunday, with Cristian Portu, David Lopez, Donny van de Beek, Juan Carlos, Alejandro Frances, Daley Blind, Ricard Artero, Thomas Lemar and Vladyslav Krapyvtsov all expected to be absent.

Head coach Michel therefore does not have many options for change, and it would not be a surprise to see the same XI that took to the field against Real Betis, especially considering the impressiveness of the performance.

Vladyslav Vanat has scored three times in La Liga this season, and the summer arrival will again operate in the final third of the field, while there should also be a position in the XI for Bryan Gil.

As for Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal (knee) and Eder Militao (groin) remain unavailable for selection, while Franco Mastantuono (groin), Antonio Rudiger (muscle), David Alaba (muscle), Thibaut Courtois (illness), Dean Huijsen (discomfort) are doubts.

Courtois, Rudiger and Mastantuono returned to training on Friday, and there is hope that the trio will be able to return to the squad this weekend.

Jude Bellingham started on the bench against Olympiacos due to concerns over a minor muscular problem, but the Englishman should be back in the XI here, while there will also be spots in the final third of the field for Mbappe and Vinicius.

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Rincon, Martinez, Reis, Moreno; Martin, Witsel; Tsygankov, Ounahi, Gil; Vanat

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Tchouameni, Carreras; Guler, Camavinga, Valverde; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

We say: Girona 1-3 Real Madrid

Girona are capable of making this a difficult match for Real Madrid, especially off the back of an away match in the Champions League, but we are expecting the away team's quality in the final third of the field to help them secure a valuable three points.

