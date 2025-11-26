Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Kylian Mbappe bags four in Champions League comeback

By Anthony Nolan | 26 Nov 2025 20:46 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:37

Real Madrid had to come from behind in the Champions League to earn all three points in a 4-3 victory over Olympiacos at Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki on Wednesday.

Los Blancos came into this clash as huge favourites, but it was Thrylos that took the lead through Chiquinho's fantastic half-volley within the opening eight minutes.

However, the hosts' advantage was short-lived as Kylian Mbappe finished off a simple chance when he was played through by Vinicius Junior with 22 minutes on the clock, before netting a second less than two minutes later.

The Frenchman then completed his hat-trick before the half-hour mark, and Xabi Alonso's team could have been further ahead had Vincius's effort not been ruled out for an offside.

Olympiacos striker Mehdi Taremi reduced the deficit early in the second period, but Mbappe was determined to not let things slip and bagged his fourth a few moments after.

That being said, the visitors were made to fight for the triumph as Ayoub El Kaabi netted a late header, though Los Blancos held onto the points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Real got back to winning ways in the Champions League thanks to Mbappe's fantastic four, and are they are now fifth with 12 points after five games.

It would be fair to say that Alonso's position has come under some pressure recently, with reports emerging that stars such as Vinicius are unhappy with the manager's methods.

However, the boss will be hoping that this victory, which is the club's first in four games across all competitions, can serve as a springboard for the campaign ahead.



As for Olympiacos, they came into this contest on the back of a six-match unbeaten streak that saw them earn five wins, but they once again fell short in the Champions League.

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side have lost all but two of their continental clashes this season, and they are now on two points - a tally that has them 33rd in the table - after previously drawing with PSV Eindhoven and Pafos.

OLYMPIACOS VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Chiquinho goal vs. Real Madrid (8th min, Olympiacos 1-0 Real Madrid)

Unbelievable goal puts Olympiacos ahead against Real Madrid, as Chiquinho blasts home from the edge of the area after some beautiful build up play ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/blXWwxNkyw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Olympiacos move through Los Blancos' midfield with some intricate tiki-taka style passing, and after reaching the edge of the box, El Kaabi lays the ball off to Chiquinho, who fires a venomous half-volley into the bottom-left corner.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Olympiacos (22nd min, Olympiacos 1-1 Real Madrid)

Equaliser for Real Madrid, and who else as Kylian Mbappe races away from the defence to slot home ⚡️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/PNw9nMKMiR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Mbappe makes a run from deep beyond the Olympiacos backline, and Vinicius finds him with a trivela pass from the left flank.

One-on-one, the striker slots the ball through the goalkeeper's legs from just outside the box to level the game.

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Olympiacos (24th min, Olympiacos 1-2 Real Madrid)

Well, that was a quick turnaround ? Kylian Mbappe gets his 2nd in as many minutes as he heads home Guler's pinpoint cross to make it 2-1!@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/P4fya3X88f — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold plays the ball down the right flank for Arda Guler, who picks out Mbappe with an excellent cross.

The Frenchman then heads home from eight yards out to put Real in front!

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Olympiacos (29th min, Olympiacos 1-3 Real Madrid)

A SEVEN MINUTE HAT-TRICK FOR KYLIAN MBAPPE ?



From 1-0 down, Real Madrid find themselves 3-1 up, as Mbappe goes clear and slots home again, for a rapid hat-trick.

@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/7pDpjt5bEL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Olympiacos right-back Rodinei is caught deeper than the rest of his defensive teammates, playing Mbappe onside as he runs onto a simple Eduardo Camavinga long ball and places his third into the bottom-right corner.

Mehdi Taremi goal vs. Real Madrid (52nd min, Olympiacos 2-3 Real Madrid)

Fantastic header from Mehdi Taremi, as he breathes life into Olympiacos to bring them back into the game, as they trial Madrid 3-2 now ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/lQeKv2OkR2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Olympiacos work the ball up the right-hand side of the pitch and Santiago Hezze sends a first-time cross in to Taremi, who leaps into the air and heads powerfully into the bottom-right corner.

Game on!

Kylian Mbappe goal vs. Olympiacos (59th min, Olympiacos 2-4 Real Madrid)

FOUR for Kylian Mbappe now ?



Vinicius Jr puts it on a plate for the Real Madrid star, and he gives them a 2-goal cushion once again.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/V0u6gZtMSG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Centre-back Panagiotis Retsos is forced out wide to deal with Vinicius, but the Brazilian winger bursts past him into the box and cuts a low cross back to Mbappe, who taps in a deflected fourth goal.

Ayoub El Kaabi goal vs. Real Madrid (81st min, Olympiacos 3-4 Real Madrid)

A lifeline for Olympiacos? A fantastic header from El Kaabi and it brings them within a goal of Real Madrid - 4-3! ⚽️@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/cJcbF5vZQc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Gabriel Strefezza cuts inside on the left wing and curls a cross towards El Kaabi, who twists in the air to head Olympiacos back into the match!

MAN OF THE MATCH - KYLIAN MBAPPE

The French striker has been exceptional so far in 2025-26, and his first three goals turned the game on its head.

His fourth around the hour mark then helped to keep Olympiacos at bay, and eventually turned out to be the difference between the sides.

OLYMPIACOS VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Olympiacos 41%-59% Real Madrid

Shots: Olympiacos 18-15 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Olympiacos 8-7 Real Madrid

Corners: Olympiacos 3-5 Real Madrid

Fouls: Olympiacos 12-7 Real Madrid

BEST STATS

Kylian Mbappé has scored the second fastest hat-trick in Champions League history - 6 minutes and 42 seconds.



Only Mo Salah’s 6 minutes, 12 seconds hat-trick against Rangers beats it ?



? @StatmanDave pic.twitter.com/Tlp7E5etgJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Only three players have completed 8+ take-ons and provided multiple assists in a Champions League game across the last 10 seasons:



◎ Lionel Messi (2019)

◎ Kylian Mbappé (2020)

◉ Vinícius Júnior (2025) ?



Not bad company to be keeping. ? https://t.co/mr9t5pU5EE — Squawka (@Squawka) November 26, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Olympiacos will travel to take on Panetolikos on Sunday, while Real will face Girona on the road on the same day.