Sports Mole looks at how Real Madrid could line up in their Champions League league phase fixture against Olympiacos on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso could make three changes to his starting side for Wednesday's Champions League contest with Olympiacos in Greece.

Los Blancos switched to a back three for the La Liga contest with Elche on Sunday, but they could only draw 2-2, and the team's winless run in all competitions has now stretched to three matches.

Real Madrid have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Champions League game with Olympiacos, but Dani Carvajal (knee), Eder Militao (groin) and Franco Mastantuono (groin) are definitely out of the contest.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger (muscle), Aurelien Tchouameni (hamstring), David Alaba (muscle) need to be assessed, with decisions on the trio unlikely to be made until Tuesday.

Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga were used off the bench against Elche, and the trio are now expected to be introduced into the starting team on Wednesday night.

There should be a switch back to a defensive four, with Trent Alexander-Arnold likely to keep his spot at right-back, while Raul Asencio is again in line to feature in the middle of the defence.

Fran Garcia, Dani Ceballos and Rodrygo could be the three players to drop out, with Jude Bellingham potentially playing just behind a front two of Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Camavinga, Guler; Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius

