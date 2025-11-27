Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Girona: Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal updates

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they head to Girona on Sunday night.
Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, and they will enter this match off the back of a 4-3 success over Olympiacos in the Champions League.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Girona, who are down in 18th spot in Spain's top flight.
Thibaut Courtois
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)
Courtois was absent against Olympiacos due to an illness, but the Belgian is expected to be cleared to return to the squad this weekend.
Dean Huijsen
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)
Huijsen was not involved against Olympiacos in the Champions League due to a muscular problem, and he needs to be assessed ahead of the La Liga game with Girona.
Franco Mastantuono
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)
Mastantuono has recently been sidelined due to a groin issue, but the Argentina international has a chance of being back in the squad for the team's final game of November.
Dani Carvajal
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.
Antonio Rudiger
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)
Real Madrid could receive a major boost for the La Liga game against Girona, with Rudiger in line to return from a muscular problem which has sidelined him since September.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao was forced off with a groin injury during Brazil's clash with Tunisia in the November international break, and the Brazil international will again be missing against Girona.
David Alaba
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)
Alaba was not in the squad against Elche or Olympiacos due to a muscular issue, and the experienced defender will need to be assessed ahead of the clash with Girona.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for the La Liga clash.