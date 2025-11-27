Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Girona: Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal updates

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 10:07 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:17

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they head to Girona on Sunday night.

Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, and they will enter this match off the back of a 4-3 success over Olympiacos in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Girona, who are down in 18th spot in Spain's top flight.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)

Courtois was absent against Olympiacos due to an illness, but the Belgian is expected to be cleared to return to the squad this weekend.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)

Huijsen was not involved against Olympiacos in the Champions League due to a muscular problem, and he needs to be assessed ahead of the La Liga game with Girona.

Franco Mastantuono

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)

Mastantuono has recently been sidelined due to a groin issue, but the Argentina international has a chance of being back in the squad for the team's final game of November.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)

Real Madrid could receive a major boost for the La Liga game against Girona, with Rudiger in line to return from a muscular problem which has sidelined him since September.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao was forced off with a groin injury during Brazil's clash with Tunisia in the November international break, and the Brazil international will again be missing against Girona.

David Alaba

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 30 (vs. Girona)

Alaba was not in the squad against Elche or Olympiacos due to a muscular issue, and the experienced defender will need to be assessed ahead of the clash with Girona.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the La Liga clash.