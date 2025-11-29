Man United, Real Madrid, Barcelona 'learn' Serhou Guirassy's asking price as 'transfer opportunity' arises

By Matt Law | 29 Nov 2025 15:21 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 20:03

Serhou Guirassy's situation at Borussia Dortmund is reportedly being monitored by a host of top clubs, including Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has again been in impressive form for Dortmund during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists in 22 appearances in all competitions, including three goals and three assists in five Champions League matches.

Since arriving at BVB from Stuttgart in July 2024, the forward has a record of 47 goals and 13 assists in 67 appearances, and he has a contract at Signal Iduna Park until June 2028.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, there is a €50m (£44m) release clause in the striker's contract which can be activated by seven top clubs.

The teams in question are said to be Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United.

Barca, Man United, Real Madrid 'among clubs' monitoring Guirassy's Dortmund situation

Guirassy scored 44 goals and registered five assists in 58 appearances for Stuttgart ahead of his move to Dortmund, and he has a record of 69 goals and seven assists in 111 appearances in the top flight of German football.

The forward also has an excellent record in the Champions League, netting 18 goals and providing eight assists in 23 appearances in the competition for Dortmund and Rennes.

There will not be any particular resale value for Guirassy considering his age, but the chance to bring in one of the best goalscoring strikers in world football will certainly be of interest to the clubs thought to be on the list.

Guirassy transfer latest: Which club could move for goal machine?

It is difficult to imagine Man United or Arsenal moving for Guirassy considering that the English duo both brought in big-money strikers over the summer, while Real Madrid have a certain Kylian Mbappe leading their line, so a move to Bernabeu is also unlikely.

Man City have Erling Haaland, while Liverpool spent big on Alexander Isak, so Barcelona and Chelsea might be the only two realistic contenders for his signature.

Chelsea would be interested in signing another striker despite their incredible spending in recent years, while Barcelona are expected to let Robert Lewandowski leave on a free transfer in 2026, so a new forward will be required.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to Camp Nou, but Guirassy has emerged as a very interesting option for Hansi Flick's side.