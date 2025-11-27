Girona vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 10:45 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:18

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Girona on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently top of the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Barcelona, while the hosts are 18th in the division, picking up 11 points from their first 13 matches of the season.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Girona vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Girona vs. Real Madrid being played?

Real Madrid will visit Girona's home ground of Estadi Montilivi this weekend.

Los Blancos recorded a 3-0 victory in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign, and the capital side are on a four-game winning run against the Catalan club.

Real Madrid have lost twice away to Girona - a 2-1 reverse in their first-ever meeting in October 2017 and a 4-2 defeat in April 2023.

How to watch Girona vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Girona and Real Madrid will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Girona vs. Real Madrid: What's the story?

Real Madrid managed to return to winning ways in the Champions League on Wednesday night, recording a 4-3 victory over Olympiacos, with Kylian Mbappe netting four times.

Mbappe is having a glorious season, scoring 22 times in 18 appearances, but all is not well in the camp, with rumours of discontent rife.

Real Madrid have drawn their last two La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano and Elche, so there is pressure on the capital side to return to winning ways this weekend.

Girona, meanwhile, are having a tough season, only picking up 11 points from their first 13 matches of the season to sit down in 18th spot.

The Catalan team have played their best football at home this term, picking up 10 points from seven matches, but Real Madrid have the best away record in the division, claiming 14 points from their seven fixtures on their travels.