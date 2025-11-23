Real Madrid twice have to come from behind to save a point in a disappointing 2-2 draw with Elche in La Liga on Sunday night.

Real Madrid twice had to come from behind to save a point in a 2-2 draw with Elche on Sunday night, meaning Los Blancos squander the chance to restore their three-point lead at the top of the table.

Both sides had multiple goalscoring opportunities throughout the first 45 minutes, but a combination of poor finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Inaki Pena and Thibaut Courtois meant the game headed into the half-time break with the score still locked level at 0-0.

Real Madrid came out the stronger of the two teams from the restart, but it was Elche who broke the deadlock when Aleix Febas finished off a spectacular move from the hosts, but Los Blancos eventually equalised as Dean Huijsen redirected Jude Bellingham's effort into the back of the net.

Former Los Blancos striker Alvaro Rodriguez quickly restored Elche's lead just six minutes later, but Real Madrid quickly equalised yet again as Bellingham converted from close range, and that proved to be the final goal of the game, leaving Xabi Alonso's side without a win for the third straight match.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Real Madrid may have fought from behind to take a point, but another disappointing result for Los Blancos means the pressure just keeps on rising on Alonso - with today's visitors having failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions.

Los Blancos finally ended their two-game goalless run with the 78th-minute equaliser from Huijsen, but Alonso will be concerned with how little Real Madrid were able to create throughout the match, with the only other clearcut chance being excellently saved by Pena from Kylian Mbappe in the first half.

While their attacking struggles remain a concern, Alonso will also be worried with the number of chances that Elche were able to create, particularly in the ease in which Elche sliced through the Los Blancos defence to score their stunning opening goal and the space that was afforded to Rodriguez for eventual winner.

ELCHE VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Aleix Febas goal vs. Real Madrid (58th min, Elche 1-0 Real Madrid)

Febas gives Elche the lead after a stunning team move!

Elche are enjoying a sustained period of possession, working the ball out wide to the left wing and into Febas just outside the penalty area.

Febas plays a pass into German Valera inside the box, and the Spaniard skilfully backheels back into the path of his captain, who manages to poke past Courtois and into the back of the net via the post.

Dean Huijsen goal vs. Elche (78th min, Elche 1-1 Real Madrid)

Huijsen equalises for Los Blancos!

Real Madrid win a corner as an Elche defender clears the ball off his own crossbar and behind, and Trent Alexander-Arnold steps up to deliver into the box.

Alexander-Arnold's delivery is headed towards goal by Jude Bellingham, and Huijsen throws his leg at the ball and diverts the shot into the bottom left corner.

Alvaro Rodriguez goal vs. Real Madrid (84th min, Elche 2-1 Real Madrid)

And just like that, Elche are back in the lead!

Rodriguez receives the ball just inside the Real Madrid half, and the striker swiftly turns and drives towards the edge of the penalty area.

Rodriguez twists and turns to create space for the shot, and the former Real Madrid man fires a left-footed effort past Courtois and into the back of the net.

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Elche (87th min, Elche 2-2 Real Madrid)

Real Madrid are level again - Bellingham equalises!

A Real Madrid freekick is kept alive by Huijsen at the back post, and the ball drops kindly to Bellingham to strike towards goal, but Pena is able to parry away.

Vinicius Junior manages to keep the ball in play and cut it back into the area, and Bellingham races into the six-yard box and turns the ball into the back of the net from close range.

96th min: Victor Chust (Elche) red card

Chust is sent off for Elche!

The defender, already booked earlier in the game, is penalised for dragging Mbappe to the floor, and the defender is given his marching orders.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ALEIX FEBAS

Febas was instrumental in Elche's performance tonight, playing a pivotal part in his side securing an unlikely draw with Real Madrid.

The Elche captain fantastically combined with German Valera to open the scoring for the hosts, and his overall play was also crucial for the home side.

No player completed more than his 57 passes throughout the 90 minutes, while the midfielder also made the most tackles (five), highlighting his contribution at both ends of the field.

ELCHE VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Elche 48%-52% Real Madrid

Shots: Elche 15-20 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Elche 6-7 Real Madrid

Corners: Elche 2-8 Real Madrid

Fouls: Elche 10-8 Real Madrid

WHAT NEXT?

Elche are back on the road for their next two matches, first travelling to face Getafe in La Liga next Friday before taking on Quintanar Del Rey in the Copa del Rey second round the following Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's travels continue in the coming weeks, starting with an away clash against Olympiacos in the Champions League, followed by visits to Girona and Athletic Bilbao in the league.

