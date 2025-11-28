Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid future takes 'a fresh twist' following 'major development'

By Matt Law | 28 Nov 2025 07:29 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 09:07

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior has reportedly made a U-turn on his future, with the Brazilian now prepared to sign a new contract at Bernabeu.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding Vinicius's future this season, with the attacker said to be unsettled at the club due to a difficult relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager over the summer.

A recent report claimed that Vinicius had told club president Florentino Perez that he would not be signing a new contract while Alonso was in charge.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the situation has changed drastically, with Vinicius now close to agreeing a contract renewal at Bernabeu.

The report claims that the Brazilian and Alonso have managed to sort out their differences, with the pair now keen to continue together.

Vinicius 'close' to penning new Real Madrid contract

Vinicius was initially said to be demanding to be the joint-highest paid player at Bernabeu alongside Kylian Mbappe, but it is understood that he has now prepared to accept a reduced salary offer to his initial demands.

Real Madrid are believed to be confident of officially signing Vinicius to a new contract in the coming months, and the attacker will now be looking to kick on after an indifferent start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Vinicius has managed to score six goals and register seven assists in 24 appearances for Real Madrid this term, but his overall performance level has been criticised.

The forward is yet to find the back of the net in the Champions League this season, but he has contributed two assists, with both of those coming in the team's 4-3 success over Olympiacos in the competition last time out.

Man United, Liverpool set to be disappointed

A host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, are said to have been placed on high alert when it appeared that Vinicius' time in Madrid was over.

Teams from Saudi Arabia are also extremely keen, but it appears that all of the interested parties will be disappointed, with Vinicius preparing to pen a new deal at Bernabeu.

The attacker, who has a contract at Real Madrid until June 2027, has scored 111 goals and registered 89 goals in 340 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions.