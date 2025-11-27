Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'closely monitoring' 20-year-old wanted by Real Madrid, Man City

By Carter White | 27 Nov 2025 15:41 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 16:08

Arsenal have reportedly commenced in-depth scouting of Elche and Spain youth star Rodrigo Mendoza.

The 20-year-old has spent the past two seasons playing in the second tier of Spanish football, before thriving during the early stages of the 2025-26 La Liga campaign.

Mendoza has been a stalwart in the Elche side so far, even finding the net in 2-0 success over Levante back in August.

The midfielder also possesses relative international pedigree, representing Spain up to Under-21 level over recent years.

Since graduating through the academy system at Elche in November 2022, Mendoza has featured in 61 senior fixtures, scoring six goals.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal join Real Madrid, Man City in Mendoza hunt?

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are monitoring the progression of Elche standout man Mendoza in La Liga.

The report claims that the Premier League leaders are massive admirers of the 20-year-old, who could be on the move in 2026.

It is understood that Manchester City and Real Madrid are also considering swoops for the Spain Under-21 international in the near future.

It is believed that the playmaker has a £17.5m release clause in his current contract, making him a highly-affordable option to the three clubs mentioned above.

Arsenal are supposedly at the early stages of their scouting of Mendoza, who has not been the subject of an official bid just yet.

Major competition for Arsenal

With Real Madrid and Manchester City both recent winners of the Champions League, Arsenal will be competing with the very best of club football for the services of Mendoza.

The Gunners are one of the favourites to add a first-ever European crown to their cabinet this term, with Mikel Arteta's side winning their opening five League Phase matches.

Billed as a battle between the continent's best two teams, Arsenal dominated Bayern Munich at the Emirates on Wednesday, leading to a 3-1 success.