Real Madrid will be without the services of six injured players for Sunday's La Liga clash with Elche, but Kylian Mbappe is available for selection.

Dani Carvajal (knee), Antonio Rudiger (muscle) and Franco Mastantuono (groin) were missing before the November international break due to injury problems, and the trio remain unavailable for selection this weekend.

Aurelien Tchouameni is also still missing due to a hamstring problem, while Eder Militao picked up an adductor injury while representing Brazil during the November international break.

David Alaba is also absent for Xabi Alonso's side due to a problem that he picked up in training.

Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, Dean Huijsen, Federico Valverde and Thibaut Courtois had all emerged as doubts for the contest due to recent issues, but all five have been named in the squad.

The issues at the back could mean that Raul Asencio comes in for a start, while Trent Alexander-Arnold may be given the nod at right-back for the La Liga leaders on Sunday night.

“Everyone has arrived in good shape and with good energy. We have a demanding match tomorrow,” said Alonso during his pre-match press conference.

“Everything remains the same. There are all kinds of moments, and we’re eager to look ahead. We have important matches in La Liga and the Champions League. The energy is good, and we need everyone.”

Alonso also provided some positive news on Rudiger, with the Germany international set to make his return to the squad in next week's Champions League clash with Olympiacos.

“It’s important that he comes back, especially now with Mili’s injury. Maybe he won’t be ready for tomorrow, but he will be for Athens," said the manager on Saturday.

Real Madrid are three points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table, and they will be aiming to return to winning ways on Sunday after being held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Real Madrid squad vs. Elche

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Carreras, F Garcia, Mendy, Huijsen; Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Guler, Ceballos; Vinicius, Endrick, Mbappe, Rodrygo, Gonzalo, Brahim

