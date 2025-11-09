Real Madrid fail to beat Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, settling for a point after drawing 0-0 at Estadio de Vallecas on Sunday afternoon.

Real Madrid's 0-0 stalemate with hosts Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at Estadio de Vallecas allowed Barcelona to close the gap in the hunt for the La Liga title.

The best opportunity of the first half came just after the 20-minute mark, when Vinicius Junior's shot was saved despite it looking destined for the bottom-right corner.

Rayo Vallecano could have taken the lead themselves shortly after the break had Jorge de Frutos converted, though the angle was tight at the left post.

Los Blancos struggled to produce meaningful chances in the second half, with many players resorting to long-range efforts, and they were ultimately held to a draw.

Real remain in first place with 31 points, five more than second-placed Barcelona, whereas Rayo Vallecano end the game in 12th with 15 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

After rumours of growing rifts between Xabi Alonso and his Real squad, the team's meagre performance will not have helped squash speculation.

Real's forwards have looked increasingly dysfunctional in recent weeks, with the club having now failed to score in their past two games.

Los Blancos still boast a healthy lead at the top of the table, but Alonso will need to use the November international break to come up with solutions.

As for Rayo, they can be proud of their defensive display, especially as they had lost 4-0 against Villareal on November 1, and they have now kept four clean sheets in five La Liga games.

RAYO VALLECANO VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

22nd min: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) shot

Jude Bellingham wins a header in the box and nods down to Vinicius Junior, who sends a spinning shot low towards the right corner, but Augusto Batalla's strong parry sends the ball away.

What a save!

50th min: Jorge de Frutos (Rayo Vallecano) shot

Jorge de Frutos arrives at the left post and though he manages to squeeze in a shot from a narrow angle, he fires wide of the post.

He could have done better!

66th min: Nobel Mendy (Rayo Vallecano) block

Jude Bellingham looks set to have a clear shot on goal, but Rayo Vallecano centre-back Nobel Mendy makes a last-ditch tackle to stop the Englishman

What a tackle!

MAN OF THE MATCH - NOBEL MENDY

Rayo Vallecano had to defend for prolonged periods, and they may have conceded had Nobel Mendy not been on the pitch.

The centre-back made X defensive contributions, and he won x of his x duels as well.

RAYO VALLECANO VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Rayo Vallecano 46%-54% Real Madrid

Shots: Rayo Vallecano 13-21 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Rayo Vallecano 2-5 Real Madrid

Corners: Rayo Vallecano 5-8 Real Madrid

Fouls: Rayo Vallecano 17-7 Real Madrid

BEST STATS



0 - @KMbappe ?? hasn't attempted any shot in first half against Rayo Vallecano. He has never failed to attempt a shot in game as starter in any competition this season (17 appearances as starter counting today). Patience. pic.twitter.com/NfbsyfR8rg

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 9, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Rayo Vallecano travel to play Real Oviedo on November 23, before playing Slovan Bratislava on November 27 in the Conference League.

Real Madrid's first game after the break will come against Elche on November 23 in La Liga, before they the take on Olympiacos in the Champions League three days later.

