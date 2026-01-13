Preview: Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 13 Jan 2026 01:44 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 02:01

Rayo Vallecano will travel to Mendizorroza for Wednesday's Copa del Rey last-16 clash against fellow La Liga side Alaves.

The Basque hosts come into the game on the back of a defeat to Villarreal, while the visitors got the better of Mallorca in their most recent league outing.

Match preview

Alaves are set to feature in the Copa del Rey last 16 for the third time in four seasons after seeing off Getxo, Portugalete and Sevilla in the first three rounds.

They are now looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2017-18, but that will be easier said than done for a team that have lost three of their last four La Liga matches (D1).

After losing to Real Madrid and Osasuna at the end of 2025, Eduardo Coudet's side started the new year with a 1-1 draw against basement side Real Oviedo, before they slumped to defeat in Saturday's away game against Villarreal.

Toni Martinez netted a late consolation in a 3-1 loss at the Estadio de la Ceramica, representing Alaves' sixth consecutive away league defeat, leaving them in 16th spot and just two points clear of the danger zone.

Alaves at least have home advantage for Wednesday's cup tie, which could be crucial as they have lost just two of their previous eight matches at Mendizorroza (W4, D2).

They have also won two of their last three home games against Rayo, although they were beaten 2-0 in their most recent home clash in March 2025.

Like Alaves, Rayo will be dreaming of lifting the Copa del Rey for the first time in their history, although they have not made it beyond the last-16 stage since reaching the semi-finals under Andoni Iraola in 2021-22.

Inigo Perez's side will head into Wednesday's game in high spirits after starting their 2026 schedule with a three-game unbeaten run.

Rayo played out a goalless draw with Getafe in La Liga, before they came from behind to beat second-tier Granada 3-1 in a Copa del Rey game that had been pushed back due to their Conference League commitments.

They backed up that result with a 2-1 victory in Sunday's home meeting with Mallorca, which came courtesy of Jorge de Frutos's sixth league goal of the season and a Isi Palazon penalty.

The result moved Rayo up to 10th spot and ended the long wait for their first La Liga win since Alemao netted a stoppage-time winner in October's home meeting with Alaves.

In fact, Los Franjirrojos have won each of their past three head-to-head matches, although they have failed to win their last four away games against La Liga opposition (D1, L3).

Alaves Copa del Rey form:

W W W

Alaves form (all competitions): W L W L D L Rayo Vallecano Copa del Rey form: W W W

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

D W L D W W

Team News

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Otto, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Yusi; Vicente, Ibanez, Blanco, Suarez, Alena; Martinez

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Cardenas; Balliu, Lejuene, Vertrouwd, Pacha; Gumbau, Valentin; Perez, Trejo, Garcia; Camello

We say: Alaves 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo will carry some momentum into the cup tie after making an unbeaten start to 2026, while Alaves have lost three of their last five competitive games.

The visitors have also won each of their previous three meetings with Alaves, and we think they will keep that run going with a narrow victory on Wednesday.