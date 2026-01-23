Preview: Alaves vs Real Betis - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 20:16 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 21:37

Real Betis will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign away to Alaves on Sunday night.

The hosts are currently 18th in the La Liga table, one point behind 17th-placed Valencia, while Betis are sixth, level on points with seventh-placed Celta Vigo.

Match preview

Alaves have a record of five wins, four draws and 11 defeats from their 20 league matches this season, with 19 points leaving them in 18th spot in the table, one point behind 17th-placed Valencia on the same number of games.

The Blue and Whites finished 15th in La Liga last season and have been present in nine of the last 10 top-flight campaigns, so a relegation this term would be somewhat of a surprise.

Eduardo Coudet's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, and they have been beaten in four of their last five league games, failing to win in the process, so their form is concerning at this stage of the season.

Alaves have been relatively solid at home, picking up 15 points from 10 matches, while Real Betis have only actually won two of their 10 games on their travels.

The Basque outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis when the two teams locked horns in the reverse match earlier this season.

Real Betis have only won one of their last six matches against Alaves, though, and it was 0-0 when the pair met in the corresponding fixture last term.

Los Verdiblancos boast a record of eight wins, eight draws and four defeats from their 20 league matches this season, with 32 points leaving them sixth in the table, level on points with seventh-placed Celta and two behind Espanyol in fifth.

Manuel Pellegrini's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to PAOK, with the result leaving them eighth in the Europa League table ahead of the final matchday, so they are still in a strong position to reach the next stage.

Real Betis were victorious in their last league match, though, beating Villarreal 2-0, which was an excellent result considering how impressive the Yellow Submarine have been during the 2025-26 campaign.

Los Verdiblancos will certainly have ambitions of securing a top-six finish this term, while they could advance deep into the Europa League considering the quality in their squad.

Alaves La Liga form:

WLLDLL

Alaves form (all competitions):

WLDLWL

Real Betis La Liga form:

LDWLDW

Real Betis form (all competitions):

WLDWWL

Team News

Alaves have a fully-fit squad for this match, with Facundo Garces, who is a long-term absentee through suspension, their only unavailable player for this match.

Carlos Vicente has been in impressive scoring form this season, finding the back of the net on nine occasions in all competitions, and the number seven will continue in the team.

There is also set to be a spot through the middle for Lucas Boye, with the 29-year-old scoring four times in 15 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

As for Real Betis, Sofyan Amrabat, Rodrigo Riquelme, Cucho Hernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Isco, Junior Firpo and Aitor Ruibal are all out of the match through injury.

Hector Bellerin and Ricardo Rodriguez also need to be assessed, so it is possible that the visitors will be without the services of nine players for this contest.

Antony, Pablo Fornals and Abde Ezzalzouli are set to operate in the final third of the field, while the line is expected to be led by Cedric Bakambu.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Jonny, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Parada; Ibanez, Blanco; Vicente, Suarez, Alena; Boye

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Ortiz, Natan, Bartra, Gomez; Deossa, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ezzalzouli; Bakambu

We say: Alaves 1-2 Real Betis

Real Betis will be determined to return to winning ways following a difficult European match, and we are backing Pellegrini's side to navigate their way to all three points here.

