Tottenham transfer news: 'Unwilling' Spurs set Luka Vuskovic asking price as agent comments on Barcelona rumours

By Ben Knapton | 08 Mar 2026 08:11

The agent of Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic has spoken out about his client's future amid reported transfer interest from Barcelona.

While the centre-back's parent club are in disarray near the bottom of the Premier League table, Vuskovic has continued his rapid development during a successful loan stint with Bundesliga returnees Hamburger SV.

The 19-year-old had forged a reputation as a major goal threat before moving to North London, and he has already netted five times in the German top flight in the current campaign.

Vuskovic was the star of the show during Saturday's 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, providing a goal and assist and also equalling a 55-year-old record - becoming just the second teenager to score a Bundesliga penalty for Hamburg after Manfred Kaltz in 1971.

In addition, the 2007-born phenom won a staggering 13 of 13 duels on Saturday, and he is the only player to contest 10+ battles in a 2025-26 Bundesliga game and win all of them.

Luka Vuskovic agent speaks out amid Barcelona transfer rumours

© Imago

Those two stunning statistics further explain why Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing the Croatian youngster, who is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for Tottenham but is under contract until 2030.

However, if the Lilywhites suffer an unthinkable relegation to the Championship, Vuskovic is one of a plethora of highly-rated players who could be tempted away from North London during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona have reportedly held initial talks over a deal for Vuskovic in 2026, but the defender's agent Pini Zahavi - who is close with president Joan Laporta - has downplayed the speculation.

"I can't comment on anything at this time," Zahavi told 365scores, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "The player still belongs to Hamburg and is completely focused there. "I can give an update in exactly two months, that is, after his loan ends and he officially returns to Tottenham."

Hamburg are apparently keen to keep Vuskovic on loan for another season, but Tottenham are 'unwilling' and are insisting that the Croatian will return to North London when his current temporary spell ends.

Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping a close eye on Vuskovic's future, though, and Tottenham's purported asking price for the 19-year-old has also been revealed.

How much do Tottenham want for Barcelona-linked Luka Vuskovic?

© Imago

Vuskovic's Tottenham deal is not believed to contain a release clause, but the Spanish outlet adds that a fee of around €60m (£52m) could be enough to prise him away from the English capital.

Such a fee would see Tottenham make a huge profit on the €11m (£9.5m) they paid to sign Vuskovic from Hajduk Split in 2025, and it would also make the defender their third-most expensive sale of all time.

Tottenham's record departure is unsurprisingly Gareth Bale, who joined Real Madrid for £87.5m in 2013, while Harry Kane's switch to Bayern Munich in 2023 was an £82.3m transaction.

Next on the list is Kyle Walker, whose 2017 move to Manchester City was worth £45.7m, but Vuskovic would leapfrog the legendary right-back if he decides to jump ship this summer.