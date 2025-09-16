Ahead of Thursday's Champions League clash between Newcastle United and Barcelona, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Newcastle United welcome Barcelona to St James' Park for their opening League Phase fixture in the 2025-26 Champions League on Thursday night.

After failing to win any of their opening three games of the new Premier League season, the Magpies secure maximum points in a much-needed 1-0 home victory over Wolves last weekend.

The Catalan giants, meanwhile, have made a strong start to the defence of their La Liga title as they have collected 10 points from their opening four matches, most recently thrashing Valencia 6-0 at home on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Newcastle United wins: 1

Draws: 0

Barcelona wins: 3

Newcastle United and Barcelona have faced each other just four times across all competitions, with each encounter taking place in the group stage of the Champions League.

The very first meeting between the two teams took place at St James' Park in September 1997 and it was the Magpies, managed by Kenny Dalglish, who prevailed against Louis van Gaal's side via a memorable 3-2 scoreline, courtesy of a stunning hat-trick from Faustino Asprilla.

However, Barcelona got their revenge just over two months later, as Giovanni Silva was set up by a young Pep Guardiola to score the only goal in a narrow 1-0 victory at Camp Nou, the first of three wins the Catalan club have recorded against Newcastle.

Fast-forward five years and Barcelona would play host to Newcastle again, but this time in what was known as the second group stage. Van Gaal was in charge of the Catalans for a second spell and the Dutchman steered his side to a 3-1 home victory in December 2002, thanks to goals from Dani Garcia, Patrick Kluivert and Thiago Motta. Shola Ameobi, meanwhile, was on the scoresheet for the Magpies.

Three months later, Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle were beaten again by Barcelona and conceded goals from both Kluivert and Motta in the second half to lose 2-0 at St James' Park, before going on to finish third in their group and crash out of the competition.

Previous meetings

Mar 19, 2023: Newcastle United 0-2 Barcelona (Champions League Second Group Stage)

Dec 11, 2002: Barcelona 3-1 Newcastle United (Champions League Second Group Stage)

Nov 26, 1997: Barcelona 1-0 Newcastle United (Champions League Group Stage)

Sep 17, 1997: Newcastle United 3-2 Barcelona (Champions League Group Stage)

