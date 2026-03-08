Manchester United transfer news: Premier League defender set to be at centre of 'battle' between Red Devils and Liverpool

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Mar 2026 00:33

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven is reported to be the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Red Devils watched on as the FA Cup fifth round commenced this weekend, with the club forced to reflect upon their 2-1 defeat against Newcastle United last Wednesday in the Premier League.

That was Michael Carrick's first loss in charge of the Red Devils, though he could point out the fact centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt were not available against the Magpies.

Other defenders like Harry Maguire have struggled with injuries, and it would not be surprising if United looked to bring in additional cover at the back in the summer.

The Daily Mail claim that both United and Liverpool have been alerted to the availability of Tottenham's Van de Ven in the event of their relegation.

© Imago

Why Micky van de Ven should sign for Man United

The Red Devils may have been beaten last time out, but they are still in a strong position from which to qualify for the Champions League considering they are in third place with 51 points.

United's squad also boasts an incredible array of talent, as while Carrick was only appointed following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, the additions of forwards like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have significantly strengthened the team.

Should Van de Ven sign for the club, there is an argument that he would be joining a team on the cusp of challenging for major honours.

The inconsistencies and injury issues of the current centre-back options at Old Trafford would also make the Tottenham star a certain inclusion in the XI, and the prospect of being a regular in a team fighting for trophies would be difficult to turn down.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Micky van de Ven should sign for Liverpool

While there is uncertainty at Liverpool, the club have a proven track record of bouncing back from disappointing seasons.

When the Reds finished third in 2020-21, they competed for the title in the following season, while also reaching the Champions League final and winning both domestic cup competitions.

After finishing fifth in 2022-23, Jurgen Klopp guided the club to a third-placed finish, but he managed to win the EFL Cup in his final season in charge.

While Arne Slot's side could finish outside of the Champions League spots, the Merseysiders could be in the mix for silverware in 2026-27.