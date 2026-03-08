Tottenham Hotspur news: Igor Tudor future update as Premier League relegation threat raises 'question' of sack decision

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Mar 2026 02:00

Igor Tudor has refused to be drawn on speculation regarding his future at Tottenham Hotspur after starting his tenure with two losses.

The Londoners were hopeful of a more successful season after appointing Thomas Frank, but the club have found themselves in the midst of a relegation battle.

Frank's dismissal has not improved matters, with interim boss Tudor having lost both of his games in charge, the latest of which came against Crystal Palace on Thursday in the Premier League.

The head coach refused to be drawn on speculation about his position after his side's 3-1 loss against Palace, saying: "No comment on that question."

Tottenham's next Premier League game comes against Liverpool on March 15, but they will first face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Should Tottenham Hotspur sack Tudor?

Though the sample size is small, Tudor has not impressed in his two matches as manager, with his Tottenham side looking vulnerable against Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Perhaps more damning was that his players struggled to remain level-headed in both clashes, highlighted by Micky van de Ven's red card on Thursday.

The club already had discipline problems prior to Tudor's arrival, especially with centre-back Cristian Romero, and failing to remain calm could cost them their status as a Premier League club.

Though it may seem harsh considering he has not had a fair chance at the job, the Spurs hierarchy must do everything they can to ensure survival, especially if a new manager is better able to rally the squad.

© Imago / IMAGO / Mark Pain

Should Spurs give up Champions League ambitions?

Spurs are in 16th place with just 29 points, and they are only one point above 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, as well as 18th-placed West Ham United.

With nine games remaining in the Premier League, Tottenham must take the threat of demotion seriously, and they cannot afford to throw away any match.

The squad is littered with absences, and risking the team's health against Atletico Madrid would be risky, so there is a strong case for Tudor to rotate heavily in both legs.